Le Center pool

The Le Center municipal pool is one of many city departments squeezed by labor shortages. The City Council is adjusting wages in hopes of retaining and attracting employees. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Seeking to recruit and retain staff in the Police Department, municipal pool and liquor store, the Le Center City Council is eyeing its largest tax hike in years.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments