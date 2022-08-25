Seeking to recruit and retain staff in the Police Department, municipal pool and liquor store, the Le Center City Council is eyeing its largest tax hike in years.
At the Aug. 23 budget workshop meeting, City Administrator Dan Evans presented the council with a proposed preliminary tax levy of $1.29 million, a 12.19% increase over the $1.15 million 2022 levy.
It’s a steep climb for a town used to more than six consecutive years of 1-2% increases in the levy or less, but Evans said it was “a very conservative budget,” given the skyrocketing inflation over last year and the current labor shortage pressuring employers to offer higher wages.
“We had a lifeguard shortage at the beginning of the year and we had to react to that and in general you want strong employees,” said Evans. “It’s really an employee’s market right now because the job force is lacking and people have brains of really where they got to go and an employer has to incentivize them to stay here and work and be a part of the community.”
The levy figures are subject to change before the preliminary levy is approved in September, but none of the proposed adjustments at the workshop meeting are anticipated to bring it below 10% by next month.
The final 2023 tax levy and budget will be approved by the City Council in December. While the city may lower the levy between September and December, the council cannot raise it.
Across the board, the City Council proposed a 5% cost of living adjustment (COLA), a significant rise in adjustments from prior years to reflect the increasing effect of inflation. Several city departments also requested wage increases for their employees.
The Le Center Police Department is one of the branches most affected by the labor shortage.
At full capacity, the Department has three full-time officers and eight part-time officers. But as of late, just five of the eight part-time positions have been filled, and two of the vacant posts have been open for nearly a year.
Police Chief Derek Carlsrud called attention to the city’s current $18/hr starting wage for part-time officer, which is the lowest starting salary of over 40 surrounding communities including Cleveland’s $22/hr salary, Henderson’s $25/hr, Lonsdale’s $29/hr and Le Sueur’s offers $33/hr.
The Police Chief raised concern the staffing shortage would become a safety issue moving forward. Since last year, calls and incidents have increased by around 25%, but miles patrolled by the police department declined by around 4%.
In response, the Le Center City Council agreed to raise part-time officer wages to $25/hr, a 40% increase above the current wage and comparable to the wages of starting full-time officers. For 2023, the union contracted starting salary for full-time officers is $27.17/hr ($56,000/yr).
The City Council further agreed to hire an additional full-time officer. Combined with benefits, the estimated cost of a new police officer is $80,000.
In an effort to combat shortages at the municipal pool, the City Council approved a new rising pay scheme for staff. A cashier would make $12/hr their first year and steadily increase to $12.75/hr in their fourth year. A first year lifeguard’s wages are $13/hr and $14/hr in their third year. Water safety instructors make an additional dollar per hour on top of that. The head lifeguard would take home $15/hr in their first year and $17/hr in their fifth year.
Facility Manager Dorothy Dinwiddle said the pool staff wages haven’t risen outside of cost of living adjustments in 10 years.
“We haven’t raised it since [Mayor Lance] Wetzel was here, any of the pool rates,” said Dinwiddle.
Some of the staffing costs will be offset from the levy through increases to pool rates. Next year the cost of a season pass may be raised to $225 and the price of swimming lessons raised to $50.
The proposed budget also raises the part time wage at the municipal liquor store to $12/hr and offers a 5% increase to the other positions.
Beyond the increased staffing costs, the city’s rising expenses are being driven up by an estimated 10% increase in health insurance costs ($16,500) and a $7,700 contract with the volunteer ambulance.
Additionally, nearly $40,000 in annual revenue from a cellular provider renting the water tower was redirected out of the general fund (which is supported by the levy) and into the water fund. Evans said this was a correction and the water fund was a more appropriate place for the revenues due to the use of the water tower.
One change to the budget that will not impact the tax levy is the establishment of a capital improvement plan, using $400,000 reallocated from other items in the general fund. The plan will allow the city to map out assets in need of improvement or replacement and dedicate a portion of the budget toward those projects. These assets could range from a new squad car for the Police Department to soccer goals for the city parks.
For 2023, the city is proposing to budget $191,000 toward capital improves. Approximately $178,000 would go toward streets and $13,000 toward parks.
Though several members of the City Council were hesitant to embrace the increase to the tax levy, they also voiced support for the proposed preliminary budget.
“We’ve always driven to not spend any money, but maybe we need to have this rebound year,” said Councilor Nathan Hintz. “As the mayor says, I think Dan generated a very good budget.”