It's official: Le Sueur-Henderson is getting a new school building.
Voters in the Le Sueur-Henderson School District showed their support for a new PreK-5 Elementary School at the ballot box, casting 53% of the vote (1,219 total) in favor of the first question on the referendum. About 47% of the electorate voted against (1,080 total).
The vote authorizes Le Sueur-Henderson to bond for up to $39.9 million in general obligation bonds to build a two-story PreK-5 building on the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School campus, demolish Park Elementary and move Hilltop students to the new site, creating a PreK-12 single-campus district.
But the electorate wasn't so keen on Le Sueur-Henderson's secondary proposals. A slim 52% majority (1,186 total) rejected the second question authorizing up to $6 million in building bonds toward maintenance upgrades to the middle school and high school. A 48% minority (1,094) voted in the question's favor.
The electorate also shot down a $5.6 million proposal to construct an expanded CTE space and additional gymnasium space.
The success of the first question signifies a major swing in public support from the school district's previous attempt to pass bond referendum. The November 2021 proposal, which requested $50 million to support a Pre-K-3 expansion to Le Sueur-Henderson, renovations to Hilltop Elementary and the demolition of Park Elementary, was rejected by 58% of voters.
Not only was this year's electorate 10 points more favorable to district's newest proposal, it was also significantly more engaged than last year. Turnout, totaling 2,229 voters, shot up 39% above last year's count.
The referendum's success was carried by Le Sueur voters. A 59% majority of city voters approved the first question; a stark contrast to the 64% of the Le Sueur electorate who opposed the November referendum.
A similar shift was seen in the Henderson electorate. While a 52% majority of Henderson voters supported the November referendum, a 55% majority opposed the August referendum.
In both elections, the fate of Hilltop Elementary served as a dividing line between the two communities. In contrast to the November referendum, which would have invested dollars into upgrading Hilltop Elementary, the Le Sueur-Henderson School District announced ahead of the August referendum that Hilltop would be converted into an alternative learning center regardless of the vote's outcome.
The new PreK-5 building will 90,000 square feet in total, two stories tall and feature a modernized design reflective of trends in contemporary elementary schools. Concept images showcased by the Le Sueur-Henderson School District emphasize natural lighting in classrooms and bright colors integrated in both homerooms and hallways.
Elementary school children will enter the building from an east facing entry on Kingsway Drive. Bus and parent drop-off lanes will run through a new staff and visitor parking lot with more than 90 available parking spaces. The lot will be accessible from a new entry directly across from Sherwood Drive.
The elementary school building will feature two doors, one for preschoolers and one for elementary students. Doors will be electronically secured and feature large windows staff could peer through before allowing visitors to enter.
The building also comes equipped with a storm shelter and wrestling room, its own kitchen and cafeteria, purposefully designed special education classrooms, full air conditioning and its own gymnasium with a state mandated minimum of at least two cross courts.