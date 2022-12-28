A man with two outstanding warrants and a prior felony assault conviction was found carrying two large bags of ammunition in rural Le Sueur County according to court documents.
John Joseph Peterson, 38, plead guilty to and was sentenced for one felony count of felon in possession of ammunition on Nov. 15. District Court Judge Patrick Goggins ordered Peterson to spend 30 days in Le Sueur County Jail, with 12 days credit for time served, and 15 years of supervised probation.
Peterson was previously convicted of felony second degree assault in 2004 in connection with a second degree attempted murder charge which was dismissed.
Le Sueur Police confronted Peterson on Nov. 4 after receiving reports of a man going from house to house asking for a ride. Law enforcement later located Peterson under a billboard near Hwy. 169, who said he needed a ride to Jordan.
The officer requested his identification and discovered Peterson had a felony warrant for probation violation out of Sherburne County and a warrant from St. Louis County for gross misdemeanor fifth degree criminal sexual conduct.
Peterson was placed under arrest and police searched a large hiking bag he had on his person, weighing approximately 200 pounds. Within the bag, police found two bags containing a total of 171 9mm rounds that had not been fired. The ammunition was a mixture of full metal jacket and hollow tip rounds.