When Dover-Eyota High School Trap Shooter Kali Bray arrived for training at the Caribou Gun Club Friday, she was skeptical she would learn anything new after years of lessons with coaches. But under the tutelage of Olympic bronze medalist Dan Carlisle, Bray found there were vital skills he had yet to learn.
"I learned to see the bird right when it comes out, rather than to wait," said Bray.
According to the two-time Men's Shooting Olympian, the key to an accurate shot is not following the target with your rifle, but pinpointing it with your eyes.
"What people do is they look over the top of the trap and when they call 'pull,' they let it blow right over their circle where they look, and then the eye chases it," said Carlisle. "When the eye moves late, so do the hands. The hands won’t move without the eyes moving first; it’s the way we operate."
Carlisle shared the skills that earned him a spot on the podium in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles with five members of the Dover-Eyota High School Trap Shooting Team. Under Carlisle's supervision, the students began to internalize his advice and watch for the blur of the clay target flying out from one of three exit points of the trap. By the end of the session, they consistently knocked birds out of the sky.
"In a couple years all of these kids right here are going to conquer this sport. You're going to be reading about them in the paper," said Carlisle.
The class was part of a limited six days of Carlisle's Gold Medal Shooting Academy at the Caribou Gun Club between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5. The former Olympian applied his five decades of experience in high level shooting to teach teens and adults skills for competitive trap and skeet shooting.
The Houston, Texas native debuted at the 1984 Olympics with 192 qualifying record, tying with the reigning champ, Luciano Giovannetti of Italy, and Francisco Boza of Peru. Carlisle ultimately fell just two targets behind Giovanetti, who took home the gold, and one shot behind silver medalist Boza.
Rather than hang it on the wall, the 66-year old keeps his bronze medal in a box. Though to others its an impressive accomplishment, to Carlisle it's a reminder of how close he came to the gold.
"I had it in the bag and I couldn't pull it out. I won three world championships, five Pan-Am games and set four individual world records and I can't get through that shoot, ugh," said Carlisle. "It hurt my feelings bad. I still think about it to this day occasionally."
Carlisle went on to compete in the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, where he ranked fourth in skeet shooting and ninth in trap. Outside of the Olympics, he won seven gold medals in the Pan American Games, the 1982 World Championship in skeet shooting and six US Championship titles in trap shooting.
For around two decades now, Carlisle has been committed to teaching the next generation of trap and skeet shooters. He travels across the country training both school and professional trap shooters. He's coached competitors in the Olympics, US and World Championships and even returned to the Olympics in 2008 as the coach of the USA trap shooting team.
"It's the love of my life, besides my wife. I don't believe I could have a better job in my life," said Carlisle. "I can get up at four in the morning and drive four hours there or 16 hours getting here and I just can't wait to get here. I can't wait to get started. I do this pretty much every day of the week."
Of all the places Carlisle tours, the Caribou Gun Club in rural Le Sueur County is one of his most consistent stops. Club Owner Randy Voss and Carlisle have known each other since they were 18 and competed against each other in trap. Both coincidentally ended up in the same Army Marksmanship unit, and so for a little over 10 years, Carlisle has brought his services to his longtime friend's club.
"I love watching these kids get better, because they are the future of this sport," Carlisle said. "I am a true that without them there wouldn't be an us."