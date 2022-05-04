Audiences were treated to a spectacle of student talent on Thursday and Friday, as the Tri-City United student body launched its first ever rock concert.
The inaugural debut of TriFest displayed a level of technical and musical prowess rarely seen in a high school production. TriFest founder and director and high school social studies teacher Carey Langer’s promises of a full blown rock concert came to fruition on the show’s first outing.
“This is not a variety show, talent show, musical, or rock opera,” said Langer. “This is a full blown rock show like you’d expect to see if you attended any big touring shows on the circuit.”
Langer brought his 35 years of professional experience touring with bands nationwide to the TCU production after students Mackenzie Holmbo and Owen Block asked for his assistance in putting on a rock concert.
TriFest is modeled after WEMstock, a Waterville-Elysian Morristown show launched by Langer and WEM choir directors Hailey Feltis and Madison Aeiling in 2016 when he was teaching at the WEM school district.
“The kids here know that I used to do this show while in Waterville, so I had a few seniors that came to me and asked me if we could perform a show like WEMstock here,” said Langer. “So I shared the idea with administration, we talked about it, and decided to launch a show here with a similar format. Additionally, it is a high profile show that people throughout our communities will enjoy and will push the limits of our performing arts center, which will put in perspective just how awesome that space is.”
The final product was fully student run. Students not only performed as vocalists, instrumentalists on guitar, drums, bass, keyboard and horns, and dancers, they were also decision-makers behind songs, choreography, costumes and technical effects.
This year’s theme is “Rock This Town” and featured famous songs all the way back to 1957’s “At the Hop” by Danny & the Juniors to 2004’s “Rich Girl” by Gwen Stefani. The song “Rock This Town” by the Stray Cats was also performed at the end of the show.
Each number was different from the last. Many featured themed costumes and props from the era. For example, in “I Love Rock n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, performers Austin Testermen, MacKenzie Holmbo, Olivia Skluzacek, Alissa Napper and AJ Krugerud wore Joan Jett’s signature leather jacket while the jukebox from the song’s lyrics was wheeled on stage.
In a performance of “Splish Splash,” by Bobby Darin, Testermen enjoyed a bubbling bath center stage while Emerson Fashant, Aven Prigge, Jadyn Disbrow, Kylee Schmitz, Emma Mills and Eva Kuchelmeister sang in towels and bathrobes.
Between big numbers, the Titans showcased acoustic sets. Amanda Prigge, Eva Kuchelmeister and Emma Mills softly sang “Closer to Fine,” by Indigo Girls while Aven Prigge played the acoustic guitar and Mackenzie Holmbo and Owen Block performed an acoustic duet of “Good Riddance,” by Green Day.
Creative touches added by the students were on full display throughout the show. “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen featured the acrobatic talents of Adam Henze, Jordan Meyer and Reice Narum, who performed flips, jumps and other aerial tricks in sleeveless shirts reminiscent of Freddie Mercury.
“All Star,” by Smash Mouth included a dose of audience interaction as Kaleaha Arrigoni, dressed up in a full Shrek costume, danced through the aisles of the Performing Arts Center before jumping on stage.
The tech and design team, consisting of Carl Menk, Lori Weller, Dave Schultz, Alex Matchinski, Bailey Witte, Haley Wasiloski, Riley Witte, Jadyn Disbrow and Alejandra Montes De Oca, assisted with technical effects throughout the production, adding a dazzling display of colorful lights to each performance. The tech crew also coordinated special effects like fog and bubbles.
A lighted platform was also installed upstage for the band members to play on behind the vocalists. Multiple electronic screens hanging above the platform were used to showcase thematic images and videos during musical numbers. For example, clips from the films “Footloose” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” played on the screens during performances of “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and “Twist and Shout” by the Beatles respectively.