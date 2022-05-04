I Love Rock and Roll

Austin Testermen, MacKenzie Holmbo, Olivia Skluzacek, Alissa Napper and AJ Krugerud put on their leather jackets and put another one in the jukebox, singing “I Love Rock n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Audiences were treated to a spectacle of student talent on Thursday and Friday, as the Tri-City United student body launched its first ever rock concert.

Come on Everybody

Aiden Miland and Owen Block welcome the audience to TriFest with a performance of “Come on Everybody” by Eddie Cochran. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The inaugural debut of TriFest displayed a level of technical and musical prowess rarely seen in a high school production. TriFest founder and director and high school social studies teacher Carey Langer’s promises of a full blown rock concert came to fruition on the show’s first outing.

Ain't Too Proud to Beg

Ava Peterson sing “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” by the Temptations. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Aiden Miland

Aiden Miland performs a saxophone solo during “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.”

“This is not a variety show, talent show, musical, or rock opera,” said Langer. “This is a full blown rock show like you’d expect to see if you attended any big touring shows on the circuit.”

Aven Prigge

Aven Prigge falls into the arms of backup dancers while singing “My Girl,” by the Temptations.

Langer brought his 35 years of professional experience touring with bands nationwide to the TCU production after students Mackenzie Holmbo and Owen Block asked for his assistance in putting on a rock concert.

Closer to Fine

Amanda Prigge, Eva Kuchelmeister and Emma Mills sing “Closer to Fine,” by Indigo Girls while Aven Prigge plays the acoustic guitar. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

TriFest is modeled after WEMstock, a Waterville-Elysian Morristown show launched by Langer and WEM choir directors Hailey Feltis and Madison Aeiling in 2016 when he was teaching at the WEM school district.

Rich Girl

Grace Petersen, Paige Atherton, Kiki Kerkes, Alex Huess and Emma McGraw, a group of W-E-M students who performed at Carey Langer’s WEMstock, joined TriFest to perform “Rich Girl” by Gwen Stefani. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Best of Times

Paige Atherton, Kiki Kerkes, Alex Huess and Emma McGraw of W-E-M perform “Best of Times” by Styx as Grace Petersen plays the piano. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

“The kids here know that I used to do this show while in Waterville, so I had a few seniors that came to me and asked me if we could perform a show like WEMstock here,” said Langer. “So I shared the idea with administration, we talked about it, and decided to launch a show here with a similar format. Additionally, it is a high profile show that people throughout our communities will enjoy and will push the limits of our performing arts center, which will put in perspective just how awesome that space is.”

Dreams

Paige Atherton, Kiki Kerkes, Alex Huess and Emma McGraw of W-E-M perform “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac while TCU dancers twirled in the background. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Middle

Isaac Schroeder and Jack Jack Urtuzuastegui rock out on electric guitar while Mackenzie Holmbo jams out on the drums perfroming “The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The final product was fully student run. Students not only performed as vocalists, instrumentalists on guitar, drums, bass, keyboard and horns, and dancers, they were also decision-makers behind songs, choreography, costumes and technical effects.

Footloose

Josiah Turek, Savanah Chapel, Xiani Medina, Owen Block, Danessa Buckingham, Abi Grant and Shar Htoo kick off their shoes dressed up like the cast of Footloose while singing the titular song by Kenny Loggins. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

This year’s theme is “Rock This Town” and featured famous songs all the way back to 1957’s “At the Hop” by Danny & the Juniors to 2004’s “Rich Girl” by Gwen Stefani. The song “Rock This Town” by the Stray Cats was also performed at the end of the show.

Splish Splash

Emerson Fashant, Kylee Schmitz and Eva Kuchelmeister sing “Splish Splash” by Bobby Darin while Austin Testermen, in a TCU swim cap and goggles, scrubs himself in a bubbling tub center stage. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Each number was different from the last. Many featured themed costumes and props from the era. For example, in “I Love Rock n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, performers Austin Testermen, MacKenzie Holmbo, Olivia Skluzacek, Alissa Napper and AJ Krugerud wore Joan Jett’s signature leather jacket while the jukebox from the song’s lyrics was wheeled on stage.

Good Riddance

Mackenzie Holmbo and Owen Block’s baby pictures flashed in the background as they sang a duet of “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

In a performance of “Splish Splash,” by Bobby Darin, Testermen enjoyed a bubbling bath center stage while Emerson Fashant, Aven Prigge, Jadyn Disbrow, Kylee Schmitz, Emma Mills and Eva Kuchelmeister sang in towels and bathrobes.

Another One Bites the Dust

TCU dancers and choreographers Adam Henze, Jordan Meyer and Reice Narum performed flips, jumps and other acrobatic tricks to “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Between big numbers, the Titans showcased acoustic sets. Amanda Prigge, Eva Kuchelmeister and Emma Mills softly sang “Closer to Fine,” by Indigo Girls while Aven Prigge played the acoustic guitar and Mackenzie Holmbo and Owen Block performed an acoustic duet of “Good Riddance,” by Green Day.

Love Shack

Olivia Skulacek, MacKenzie Holmbo, Alissa Napper, AJ Krugerud and Austin Testermen groove to “Love Shack” by the B-52s. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)

Creative touches added by the students were on full display throughout the show. “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen featured the acrobatic talents of Adam Henze, Jordan Meyer and Reice Narum, who performed flips, jumps and other aerial tricks in sleeveless shirts reminiscent of Freddie Mercury.

All Star

Kaleaha Arrigoni made a surprise guest appearance as Shrek during the TriFest performance of “All Star.” The green ogre danced through the aisles before joining Adam Henze, Jordan Meyer and Reice Narum onstage. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

“All Star,” by Smash Mouth included a dose of audience interaction as Kaleaha Arrigoni, dressed up in a full Shrek costume, danced through the aisles of the Performing Arts Center before jumping on stage.

Hey Ya

Eva Kuchelmeister dances in a duet of “Hey Ya” by Outkast with Aven Prigge while Emma Mills, Amanda Prigge, Jadyn Disbrow and Kylee Schmitz sing backup. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

The tech and design team, consisting of Carl Menk, Lori Weller, Dave Schultz, Alex Matchinski, Bailey Witte, Haley Wasiloski, Riley Witte, Jadyn Disbrow and Alejandra Montes De Oca, assisted with technical effects throughout the production, adding a dazzling display of colorful lights to each performance. The tech crew also coordinated special effects like fog and bubbles.

Olivia Skluzacek

Olivia Skluzacek solos “Heartbreaker” by Pat Benatar with Mackenzie Holmbo on drums, Aiden Miland on bass and Jack Urtuzuastegui on guitar. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Heartbreaker

Olivia Skluzacek sings “Heartbreaker” by Pat Benatar back to back with Jack Urtuzuastegui on guitar. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

A lighted platform was also installed upstage for the band members to play on behind the vocalists. Multiple electronic screens hanging above the platform were used to showcase thematic images and videos during musical numbers. For example, clips from the films “Footloose” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” played on the screens during performances of “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and “Twist and Shout” by the Beatles respectively.

Twist and Shout

Shar Htoo, Abi Grant, Danessa Buckingham, Owen Block, Savannah Chapel, Xiani Medina and Josiah Turek perform the Beatles’ rendition of “Twist and Shout” to clips from the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Rock This Town

(Left to right): Aiden Miland, Owen Block, Aven Prigge and Isaac Schroeder conclude TriFest with a performance of “Rock This Town,” by the Stray Cats. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575.

