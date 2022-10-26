The Tri-City United Future Farmers of America and their advisors held a food drive recently and gathered 703 bushels of corn to benefit Camp Courage, while giving lunch to farmers as they made their rounds.
The TCU FFA Feed The Farmer Meal/Corn Drive was held Saturday, Oct. 15, and the TCU FFA chapter made meals for the local farmers. We got together early Saturday morning to prepare the meals. We created an assembly line with the items to add into the bags.
The meals included hot dogs (donated by Beck’s Seed & Odenthal Meats), cheese sticks (Donated by Rice County Dairy Association), apples (donated by Montgomery Apple Orchard), cookies (Donated by First National Bank of Le Center), chips and water. We prepared a total of 150 meals.
After we prepared all the meals we separated the TCU School district into sections for each student to deliver to. We then drove around and delivered the meals.
As we drove around we would see farmers hard at work and would try to track them down and hand them the meals. All the farmers were so kind and grateful for the meals.
Along with feeding farmers we also brought back our annual corn drive. Farmers were able to donate corn if they wished. FFA members brought that corn to a local elevator and we will be donating all that money to Camp Courage.
Camp Courage is a nonprofit organization providing life-changing experiences that enhance independence and self-esteem for children and adults with disabilities. Their programs include camp, respite, retreats, team building, therapy and adaptive riding, and travel; serving over 25,000 individuals annually. With locations near Maple Lake, Annandale, Eden Prairie and Bemidji, they serve individuals in Minnesota and throughout the United States.
At the end of the day local farmers donated 703.3 bushels of corn to our chapter, who will in turn donate all that money to Camp Courage
