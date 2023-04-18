Community support for The Treasures in Town last year blew all expectations out of the water, providing the Le Sueur thrift store with a record breaking sum of funds to distribute to community organizations and nonprofits.
On Wednesday, April 12, Treasures in Town gave away $37,000 in grants to 23 organizations from revenues collected at the thrift store during the year 2022. The donations dwarfed Treasures in Town’s previous record of $25,000 distributed in a single year.
“In 2022, we had such generous donors, such wonderful customers and so much luck that we are able to exceed all expectations and grant $37,000,” said Treasures in Town board member Edrie Barton.
Neither Barton nor the volunteers that keep Treasures in Town up and running knew why the thrift store had been so successful, but they were happy to see the support benefit the wider community.
“I think it’s word of mouth. We get customers from all over the area, Mankato, south and north and Minneapolis. Some have an appointment in town for something and they go to the thrift store and come back,” said Barton.
For every purchase made at Treasures in Town, dollars are set aside to support local nonprofits. buyers can be certain their dollars will go toward supporting local nonprofits. Since it was founded in 2006, Treasures in Town has gifted over $267,000 to community organizations.
The list of beneficiaries in Treasures in Town’s 17th round of annual donations includes the Friends of the Le Sueur Public Library, which received $3,000 in support for the summer reading program, $4,000 to the Le Sueur Baseball Association to provide tube slats for the outfield fence, $2,500 to the Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce for musical entertainment at Summer in the Valley and $2,500 to the Giant Days Committee for polka and mariachi entertainment.
Other Le Sueur projects receiving Treasures in Town’s support are Le Sueur-Henderson Community Education’s Club Imagination, the Community Center’s Connecting Kids assistance program, the Rotary Backpack Nutrition program, defibrillator upgrades for Ridgeview Ambulances, the Police Department’s annual safety camp, the Le Sueur Food Shelf’s March campaign, the LS-H Trap Team, H.A.V.E., Park Elementary’s Kindergarten Round-Up and the United Fund of Le Sueur.
In Henderson, Friends of Rush River Park is collaborating with Boy Scout Ben Husfeldt to replace rotted steps from the playground, the Henderson Fire Department is purchasing portable radios to meet current standards, Sauerkraut Days is purchasing a new portable power station for food vendors to use, the Henderson Public Library is kickstarting the summer reading program, Historic Henderson Auto Society is obtaining a utility trailer to house equipment and Ney Nature Center is receiving funds to support the River Venture and Dino Camps.
There are also two new organizations receiving Treasures in Town grants for the first time this year. The Le Sueur Farmers Market obtained $1,500 to support marketing for their Saturday morning events and Henderson Pride received $1,000 in start-up funds to begin marketing planned monthly events.