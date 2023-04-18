Community support for The Treasures in Town last year blew all expectations out of the water, providing the Le Sueur thrift store with a record breaking sum of funds to distribute to community organizations and nonprofits.

Treasures in Town

Representatives from community organizations in Le Sueur and Henderson gathered outside the Treasures in Town thrift store to celebrate a record-breaking $37,000 in donations. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Treasures in Town

Sue Moon, Edrie Barton, Joyce Gisvold, Connie Baum, Dorothy Luskey and Dolores Loewe (pictured above) are all apart of the Treasures in Town volunteer team which keeps the thrift store up and runnning. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments