Rail lines running through Mankato, St. James, New Ulm, St. Peter and Le Sueur became points of interest for over 120 train enthusiasts across the Midwest.
Traveling from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and the Dakotas, railroad historians and aficionados gathered in Mankato last week for the Chicago and North Western Historical Society’s Rivers and Rails convention.
Southern Minnesota’s Chicago and Northwestern rail lines were the talk of the convention, which featured bus tours of local rail sites, veteran speakers from the Chicago North Western Transportation Company, model railroad presenters and more.
The multi-day stretch of non-stop train-related activities from May 19 through May 22 was coordinated by meet co-chairs Dave Mikelson and Hutchinson resident and Cleveland native Terry Davis. The pair has been busy scheduling the Rivers and Rails convention since 2018 as a result of the event’s initial 2020 date being delayed by COVID-19.
Convention-goers witnessed many of the railroad sites dotting Southern Minnesota. On Friday, members bused to seven different Chicago and Northwestern and Omaha Road depots and visited the Wheels Across the Prairie Museum at Tracy and the End-O-Line Railroad Park and Museum at Currie. A follow-up tour on Saturday traveled to Mankato’s railroad sites and the St. James Railroad Park, museum and model railroad club.
Alternatively, guests could explore the New Ulm area - visiting historic sites like the John Lind House, Turner Hall and Schell’s Brewery - and walk a guided history tour of Mankato.
The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center also hosted Chicago and Northwestern Photography by Gary Rumler, Mike Lenzen, Roger Mueller and Steve Horn, Terry Davis and Cleveland’s own Loren Johnson.
Johnson’s photography of trains in Mankato, Kasota, St. Peter, Ottawa and Le Sueur from about 1967 to the early 1980’s was presented on his behalf by Davis after his death in November of 2021. The 81 year old amassed a large collection of train photos from the River Valley, picturing the locomotives almost every weekend and even some weekdays.
“He didn't let bad weather keep him from going out and taking pictures,” said Davis. “He had a lot of pictures in snowstorms and bad light and rain storms. That was the day and age before you had digital cameras. 50 years ago the films weren’t quite as forgiving for low light as they are now.”
Davis started photographing trains himself in 1990 and visited many of the same sites Johnson had. Despite growing up in Cleveland, Davis didn’t meet Johnson until around 2017 after the annual Cherry Creek Days Parade. When he finally introduced himself, Davis quickly found a close friend.
“I was like the long lost son or something, welcomed into the family immediately,” said Davis/ “Our shared train passion came out and Loren showed me his model railroad he had in the backroom and I model too.”
While planning the convention, Davis began scanning hundreds of rail pictures by Johnson. On Saturday, he donated over 1,000 of Johnson’s photographs to the Chicago and North Western Historical Society. But that represents only part of Johnson’s prolific work; Davis has hundreds more pictures left to scan.
Members could enter their own photographs as well as model trains in a contest and bid in a silent auction.
Rails and Rivers’ headlining presenter during the Saturday banquet was Jeff Otto, Director of Administration at a subsidiary of Chicago and North Western Railroad Properties Inc. Otto was integral in the planning and construction of a coal line through Wyoming and discussed the challenges behind building the railway.
Other notable speakers included John Hallman, who presented a history of the Mankato Union Depot, Tom Edwards, the developer behind a free online program that performs operating sessions on model railroads, and Cindy Wilson, author of “The Beautiful Snow: The Ingalls Family, the Railroads, and the Hard Winter of 1880-81.”
Released on Feb. 2, 2020, the book is a historical documentation of the Hard Winter of 1880-1881 - in which a terrible snowstorm coated Minnesota and the Dakota territory. Inspired by “The Long Winter,” the sixth novel in Laura Ingles Wilder’s Little House series, The Elysian author spent six to eight months researching newspaper archives to compare the historical record to Wilder’s account.
Each chapter focuses on one month of the Hard Winter and paints a picture of the weather conditions, efforts by railroad companies in the area, the supply of food and fuel and the winter’s impact on travel and social activities.
“The biggest surprise for me was the railroad efforts,” Wilson. “I bought hook, line and sinker that the railroad companies had abandoned everybody, but that turned out to not be the case at all. And food wasn't as scarce as in the novel.”
Wilson said crews were outside shoveling snow to get the railways clear, but the lines weren’t built to handle heavy blizzards. Companies constructed narrow railroads to get cars to their destination as fast as possible, but the thinner the line the more likely it was to capture the snow.
“Locomotives pushing the plows would frequently derail,” Wilson added. “That put a halt to operations and it might take a day or two to get all the locomotives backed up on the tracks so they could try again. Some of the plows were completely mangled and demolished, so most of the work ended up being done by shovelers.”