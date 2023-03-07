Titans from Tri-City United High School and TCU Le Center journeyed to the St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center on March 2 to compete in a statewide robot rumble.


TCU Le Center State teams

The Tri-City United Le Center State Robotics teams included The Golden Engineers, consisting of Lauren Ballman, Georgie Bell, Elizabeth Holicky and Sophia Urschel and Team Kool, made up of Hank Sladek, Tyson Grant, Brennen Russek and Logan Dietz. (Courtesy of TCU)
TCU Gear Train

Tri-City United state qualifiers Gear Train work on their robot at the St. Cloud Convention Center. (Courtesy of TCU)
Gear Train machine

Gear Train's robot picks up discs during the state competition. (Courtesy of TCU)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments