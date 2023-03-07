Titans from Tri-City United High School and TCU Le Center journeyed to the St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center on March 2 to compete in a statewide robot rumble.
Tri-City United Le Center had two teams bring their automatons to the arena: The Golden Engineers, consisting of Lauren Ballman, Georgie Bell, Elizabeth Holicky and Sophia Urschel and Team Kool, made up of Hank Sladek, Tyson Grant, Brennen Russek and Logan Dietz.
Out of 59 teams battling for robotic supremacy, the Golden Engineers ranked 52nd overall and captured 36th place in the skills tournament. Team Kool ranked 59th in the overall tournament and 49th in the skills round.
At the high school level, Tri-City United’s Gear Train made their sixth consecutive appearance at the state tournament, this year represented by Cole Walters, Aidan Miland, Benjamin Ballman, Mavrick Budin and Jacob Glockner. With three wins and three losses and one tie matchup, the Titans ranked 34th out of 60 teams competing.
With each season of the VEX Robotics Program there’s a new game students must design their robot around. This year’s game, called Spin-Up, featured a multitude of ways to put points on the board, presenting a unique challenge to the student engineers.
Robots could score by shooting small, circular discs into an elevated ‘disc-golf’ style basket for five points. But if the robots miss their shot, they will be penalized for it since each disc that lands below the basket earns points for the opposing team.
Teams could also score points for spinning color-coordinated rollers to match their team’s color by the end of the round. Points were further distributed at the end however many square tiles on the floor the machine or any part of it can cover.
Each round is a two-on-two matchup, meaning teams had to form alliances with teams from other schools and work together to win the day.
Lauren Ballman noted the competition requires participating students to communicate and solve problems with their teammates as well as students from other schools.
“You talk to each other, you can see what your teammates are doing and figure out what’s going on and you make more friends,” said Ballman.
Owen Bauer, a TCU Le Center member of Team Mr. Roboto Coco the Third, added that having open communication with your teammates and alliance partners is very important. Forming an effective alliance can make or break a competition.
Each team is tested even further by a brief autonomous period in which each robot attempts to score points without human input. These functions are made possible through code written by students like Georgie Bell, who served as the coder for The Golden Engineers.
Bell indicated that coding can be especially challenging since participants can’t see how other teams have coded their robots. While students can learn about effective mechanisms for scoring points, like conveyer belts and flippers, from watching other teams’ robots in action, the code driving the machines is private information.
“Coding can be stressful, figuring out how to get it to work properly,” said Bell.
She added that the skills learned in robotics can help open up career paths in the future.
“You can show up and don’t know how coding works, but by the end of the year, you’re a coder,” said Bell.
Both Bell and Ballman have been to the state tournament once before, but for their teammate Elizabeth Holicky it was an entirely new experience. Holicky joined the robotics team this year, following in the footsteps of her older brothers.
“It's a good skill to have,” said Holicky. “I didn't think it would enjoy it this much, but it's been really fun.”
For Holicky, as well as Tegan Wilmes of TCU Le Center's Rocky Robot team, one of the great joys of robotics is being able to have fun with friends and tinker with a machine.
Jackson Kemp of TCU Le Center's Acid Reign added the best part of robotics was coming together to solve problems.
"I enjoy building and solving the problems that come with it,” Kemp said.