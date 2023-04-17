Six Tri-City United artists will have their works featured in a statewide art show after winning top marks at the Section 2A North Art Festival.

Art Sections 2023.jpg

The Tri-City United Visual Arts tournament participants (left to right) (front): Lara Volkmer, Paige Larson, Mikayla Marek, Samantha Barland, Mario Grey and Anastasia Stasney. (Back): Megan Marek, Morgan Gjerstad, Kaleaha Mckinney-Arrigoni, Ellie Sladek, Jose Martinez Marin, Bailey Witte and Edward Devine. (Courtesy of Tony Barnack)


TCU painters

TCU painters Megan Marek, Nalia Wagner, Morgan Gjerstad, Samantha Barland and Lara Volkmer showcase their portraits. (Courtesy of Tony Barnack)
TCU Cermaics

TCU ceramic artists Marco Reyes and Edward Devine display their competition pottery. (Courtesy of Tony Barnack)
LS-H art students

Le Sueur-Henderson Giants Miranda Geer, Janae Woodworth, Porter Simonette, Madeline Skelley, Isabelle Sampson, Brandy Wolf, Lauren Hanna-Dyb, McKinlee Cherp, Abreeana Reasor and Naima Bravo entered their creative works into the section Visual Arts tournament. (Courtesy of LS-H)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments