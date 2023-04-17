Six Tri-City United artists will have their works featured in a statewide art show after winning top marks at the Section 2A North Art Festival.
The Minnesota State High School League Visual Arts competition brought students from TCU, Le Sueur-Henderson, Belle Plaine, Sibley East, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial to the TCU High School gym to showcase their creations for a panel of judges and the general public on April 11-12.
The exhibition featured student works in a wide range of categories including drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics, digital photography, computer-based artwork and 2D mixed media/collage.
Across the six schools competing, the judges handed out the coveted Spotlight on the Arts award to just 12 students, half of which came from Tri-City United. The award, and the opportunity to have their work displayed at the MSHSL Visual Arts Exhibition at the Perpich Center for Arts Education on May 13, was given to Jose Martinez Marin, Lara Volkmer, Nalia Wagner, Paige Larson, Edward Devine and Mikayla Marek.
The results were particularly exciting for senior Mikayla Marek. The Montgomery artist previously won the Spotlight on the Arts award last year, but the state show was cancelled due to the pandemic. This year marked her first and last chance to display her work at state.
"I love being creative and I love the feeling of making something you're really, really proud of and putting it on display," said Marek. "I suppose it's about feeling good about your own work and seeing other people's reactions to it is very cool. I think it's a very unique experience and the section show gives you a really unique opportunity."
The Titan earned her spot in the state lineup with a pop-art inspired collage titled "Breaking News!" The image features a teary-eyed blonde woman in an elegant gown and pearls carrying a luxurious hand mirror as lightbulb-headed businessmen march up a staircase against a background of dollar bills. The painting is framed by a border made from newspaper clippings with a headline at the bottom reading "Vanity is insanity."
Marek is an avid fan of Andy Warhol and pop-art movement and spent around a month in classes and over winter break working on the piece before adding some touch-ups before the competition that she felt pushed the piece over the edge.
The senior wasn't the only Titan making her debut at state. Exchange students Lara Volkmer of Germany and Jose Martinez Marin of Spain both earned spotlight awards for their photorealistic drawings.
Volkmer, who is currently staying with her exchange family in Le Center, earned a place at the state show for a self-portrait of her younger self titled "Reminiscence." The piece was part of a series of grid-drawings of her family members as kids she created for her art classes. She started with a portrait of her sister, then her parents before realizing she was the only one left without a portrait.
"Class time was not enough, so I think one weekend I worked 12 hours on it," said Volkmer. "I just started with the grid and then I did the lien and shade drawing and then I started shading. I've found it's really useful when you use the actual digital image and zoom in on the project you're drawing because you can see all the different textures and all those little details to make the drawing more realistic."
Marin's winning photorealistic drawing, "Close-Up of Happiness," captures a zoomed-in view of a person's face in the middle of a laugh. The Spanish exchange student staying in Montgomery said he's often inspired to draw expressive faces because they get reactions from viewers.
"I really like creating reactions in people with my art. I usually create weird faces so that way I can bring emotion people," said Marin. "They go 'Wait is that a drawing,' and they pay more attention. It's a good way to connect with other people."
For Kilkenny student Edward Devine, the inspiration behind his winning ceramic piece "The Honey Pot," was simple, he wanted to create a really big pot. He spent time in and outside of class on the pottery wheels perfecting the golden, clay jar in time for the show.
"It's cool to shape a big lump of clay into a pot that looks nice," said Devine.
In addition to the spotlight winners, TCU had eight other students earn superior ratings at the competition including Anastasia Stasney in drawing, Morgan Gjerstad, Samantha Barland and Megan Marek in painting, Bailey Witte in digital photography and Marco Reyes in ceramics. Excellent-rated students included Kaleaha Mckinney-Arrigoni in drawing, Mario Grey in sculpture and Ellie Sladek in digital photography.
Representing Le Sueur-Henderson, Miranda Geer and Brandy Wolf both earned superior ratings alongside their excellent-rated classmates Janae Woodworth, Porter Simonette, Madeline Skelley, Isabelle Sampson, Lauren Hanna-Dyb, McKinlee Cherp, Abreeana Reasor and Naima Bravo.