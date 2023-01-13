Bball play cast

The Tri-City United cast of Basketball Play.

Front Row (left to right): Mario Grey, Olivia Skluzacek, Danessa Buckingham, Addy Schroer, Xiani Medina.

Back Row: Nick Mejia, Izabella De La O, Kaelyn Barta, Will Bulger, Aidan Miland, Ella Amsden, Dakota Meadows, Tahlia Buckingham, Audrey Keltgen.

Not pictured: Juliette Ramirez, Jasmin Corona, Jose Marin Martinez. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Tri-City United is bringing a local-born stage play to life in this year's one act tournament and a public performance.


Left to right: Olivia (Mario Grey), Nat (Addy Schroer), Harper (Danessa Buckingham), Brooklyn (Olivia Sluzacek), and Charlotte (Xiani Medina) slow walk in basketball uniform. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Harper (Danessa Buckingham) fantasizes about dancing with her newfound crush, Josh, played by Aidan Miland. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Harper, played by Danessa Buckingham (front, center) trains the theatre kids Nat, played by Addy Schroer (left), Olicia, played by Mario Grey (back) and Charlotte, played by Xiani Medina (right) in a montage. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The basketball coach, played by William Bulger, attempts to teach Harper, played by Danessa Buckingham, on how to be cool. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The basketball team's chances at state are dashed when the players are caught drinking at a party. Left to right: Turner (Tahlia Buckingham), Audrey Keitgen, Kennedy (Ella Amsden), Izabella De La O and Fleener (Dakota Meadows). (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

