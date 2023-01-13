Tri-City United is bringing a local-born stage play to life in this year's one act tournament and a public performance.
On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., audiences are invited to see Tri-City United's one act performance, "Basketball Play." The original production was written and staged in 2019 by New Prague High School Theatre Arts Teacher Ben Thietje and his students.
TCU senior Danessa Buckingham stars as Harper, a backbencher on the high school basketball team who doesn't fit in with the rest of the girls. But Harper becomes the school's most valuable player when the rest of the team is busted for underage drinking just before the state tournament.
The team's chances at winning state appear hopeless, until Harper and the basketball coach, played by William Bulger, come up with a plan to recruit the theatre kids, who are staging a play about basketball.
However, when it comes to the sport itself, the theatre kids are completely hapless. Harper takes it upon herself to train them before the big game. In her quest to turn the drama students into ball players, she finds a friend in the lead actor Nat, played by Addy Schroer, and a romance with props master Josh, played by Aidan Miland, and she starts to wonder if the grass is greener on the stage instead of the court.
Just three days after the cast's public performance, Tri-City United will be hosting and competing in the Class 2A one act sub-section tournament on Sunday, Jan 29. The Titans will be competing against Le Sueur-Henderson, GFW, Nicollet, Belle Plaine, Loyola and New Ulm for a spot in the top three and opportunity to advance to the section tournament.
"It's very different from any other theatre show because you're competing," said Buckingham. "It's fun to be around all the other plays and the people and it's so fun to watch everyone and it's a totally different energy from anything else I've ever done for theatre."
TCU has encountered their fair share of hurdles on the road to subsections as numerous rehearsals have been called off due to snow days, but the cast members felt the show was falling into place at Thursday's rehearsal.
This year's one act, directed by TCU Enrichment Teacher Elise Lundeen, has brought together both long-time actors and newcomers to the stage. Proving that it's never too late to get involved, Ella Amsden is making her theatrical debut in her senior year as the mean-girl, basketball team captain Kennedy.
Amsden said joining the one act play has helped her confront her severe stage fright and brought her closer with classmates she never would have talked to, otherwise.
"You get to hang out with people you would have never hung out with in school," said Amsden. "I think that's a really awesome thing because it bring people from all different social aspects and brings them together."
For junior Addy Schroer, one of the joys in performing is being able to step into the shoes of someone else.
"Things are so much fun on stage. I love being on stage and I love being somebody I'm not," said Schroer.
While playing someone new, each actor has found an element of themselves they could put into their character. Schroer connected with Nat's sarcastic side. Buckingham drew upon times she felt nervous and anxious in her portrayal of Harper. TCU senior William Bulger resonated with the salty but well-meaning basketball coach.
"For me it's very easy to relate to a 50-year-old who just doesn't care and is waiting for retirement," said Bulger. "I just want to live on my farm."