Titans picked up pizza and paintbrushes on Friday, March 3 for the annual Tri-City United Art Night.

Tri-City United Art Night

Students create tie-dye shirts at TCU Art Night.


TCU Art Night 2

Students practice their painting.
Art Night 4

Over 50 students participated in the Tri-City United Art Night activities. (Photos courtesy of Tony Barnack)
Art night 3

Titans roll balls of clay to create pottery.
TCU Art Night 5

Students follow along to a Bob Ross tutorial on painting a scene featuring the Northern Lights.
TCU Art Night 6

A TCU student recreates the classic painting “A Friend in Need,” from Cassius Marcellus Coolidge’s famous Dogs Playing Poker series.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments