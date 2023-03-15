Titans picked up pizza and paintbrushes on Friday, March 3 for the annual Tri-City United Art Night.
Approximately 51 students gathered at TCU High School to experiment with clay, paints and tie-dye in what has become one of the popular outlets for Titans to express their creativity.
The night’s activities included the ever-popular pottery wheels, where students could hand-craft ceramic bowls, cups and pots with the assistance of supervising art faculty.
Painting along with Bob Ross has been another staple of past Art Nights and students continued to clamor for more lessons from the PBS painter. This year, the young artists followed along to Bob Ross’ tutorial on painting the Northern Lights shining above a mountainous landscape.
Other students used their brushes to recreate the classic painting “A Friend in Need,” from Cassius Marcellus Coolidge’s famous Dogs Playing Poker series.
Some Art Night participants opted to try their hands at tie-dying t-shirts with an assortment of colors.
Titans also had the opportunity to make the community their canvas by painting four sets of “wings” for the ongoing Wings Walk project in Montgomery.
In 2022, the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s Paint the Town grant financed the purchase of 20 gallons of paint for Tri-City United Schools to create wings to hang outside local businesses. The wings create a photo opportunity for visitors standing in front of them.
At Art Night, students worked on wings in the shape of scissors for PinCurls Salon and three more sets of wings for the Montgomery American Legion. The project is in cooperation with the Montgomery Community Foundation and Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center.
There was plenty of eating alongside the creating as the event was catered by Pizzeria 201.
It was a fun night,” said TCU Art Teacher Tony Barnack. “We had a good turnout and everyone had a good time.”