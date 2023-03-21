Tri-City United High School students could take an excavator out for a spin, break out a blowtorch or show off their skills with a saw, all from the comfort of their school thanks to the power of simulation technology.

Big Ideas trailer

Sophomore Brendan Germscheid uses a 3D projection to practice cutting wooden boards with a band saw. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Big ideas 3

By wearing an augmented reality headset, the blue surface and red handle in front of Tri-City United junior Alex Holicky take the appearance of metal slabs and a blowtorch respectively. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Big Ideas trailer 2

Alex Holicky drives a virtual excavator and digs trenches in a simulated construction site using lever controls which map to the real world controls of an excavator. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments