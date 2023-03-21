Tri-City United High School students could take an excavator out for a spin, break out a blowtorch or show off their skills with a saw, all from the comfort of their school thanks to the power of simulation technology.
Big Ideas Inc., a New Ulm company which specializes in teaching trade skills through virtual reality, brought their mobile learning lab to TCU High School on Monday, March 13 to give students a hands-on introduction to professional skills they can’t practice at home.
The learning lab may appear to be an ordinary truck and trailer on the outside, but the interior is decked out with virtual reality technology ranging from 3D-projection, driving simulation and augmented reality headsets enabling students to try a multitude of activities within a compact space.
Joe Schotzko of Big Ideas noted each simulator focuses on basic, introductory skills so students can easily pick up and experiment with different fields.
“These three sims are excellent because in less than a minute a kid can get into it and start experiencing the trade and learning how to manipulate the equipment,” said Schotzko.
At the back-end of the trailer, students got behind the wheel of a virtual excavator. Using left and right-hand control sticks and foot pedals similar to the controls of a real-world excavator, participants took control of the heavy machinery on the screen in front of them. Students were tasked with driving the vehicle to precise locations in the virtual construction yard and digging up trenches using authentic controls.
At the center station, Titans took up welding with augmented reality technology. In this simulator, the welding helmet doubled as an augmented reality headset, which can scan AR codes on physical objects and generate virtual images through the lenses. Once students leaned over a blue AR code-covered stand, the surface would suddenly appear as two sheets of metal and when placing a separate handle in their view it would appear as a blowtorch.
Participants then ran the virtual blowtorch across the surface to weld the metal surfaces together. After the trial, the simulator graded students on their technique, speed and angle.
On the other side of the lab, students practiced cutting wooden boards using a 3D-projection carpentry table. Since the band saw was merely a projected image on a flat surface, students could learn to rip down wooden boards in a safe environment.
With each station, students received instruction and guidance from skilled tradesmen like welding inspector Charlie Wren and Rick Louwagie, who has 26 years of experience in electricity manipulation.
This year marks the third time Big Ideas has brought their virtual reality lessons to Tri-City United, and it was one of the first schools the company visited when they launched the mobile learning lab. With different sets of instructors and simulations, Program Coordinator Andrew Kish noted even repeat students will find new things to learn.
“You can have one person teach you welding that’s welded his whole life and Charlie could come up to you as someone who inspects welding and they both have a vast knowledge of welding. They teach the welders two different ways because of their life experiences,” said Kish. “It’s all great knowledge but you’re going to get two different skill sets, you’re learning from two different events.”