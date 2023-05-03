Last week, it was announced Tri-City United junior Aidan Miland became the first Titan to be selected for the Minnesota All-State Jazz Band.
As a member of the All-State Jazz Band, Miland will have the opportunity to attend a week-long music camp in August at Concordia College Moorhead and perform with his peers in a band conducted by two-time Grammy Award winning jazz trumpeter, composer and arranger Scotty Barnhart.
Le Sueur County News spoke with Miland about the honor in an interview, which has been edited for clarity below.
How does it feel to be selected for the all-state jazz band?
It feels really good, but it’s one of those things where you’re still in shock from the awe of it because of how much effort you put into something like all-state. Now that I’m in, I’m really proud of my effort and thankful for the people that helped with it.
Is this something you’ve been dreaming of for a long time now?
I really have been introduced to the jazz portion just in my sophomore year and that’s when I was first learning about jazz. I never thought I would ever have the chance or be good enough to be all-state level in jazz until when I came around this year and my teacher was telling me I was getting pretty good and I would have a good shot at making all-state which got me pretty excited. I never thought, especially back in fifth grade when I started, I would be one of two best high school jazz musicians in the state.
So you’ve been playing the saxophone since fifth grade, is that right?
Yes, I started playing alto saxophone in fifth grade and it was the first year you were required to take either band or choir in middle school. I started off on saxophone because being in fourth grade, they had me try out a few instruments to see which one you would want to lean towards. I tried the trumpet and the clarinet and the trombone, I could not get a sound out of them. The only thing I could get a sound out of was the saxophone. That works out for me because my dad played saxophone in high school.
I played that until around seventh and eighth grade. I played the alto which is a smaller version than the tenor which I play. I switched over in the seventh and eighth to tenor because I thought it was cool and something different, it just stood out to me and grease I have never changed from the tenor.
What’s led you to stick with the saxophone all these years?
The saxophone is one of these instruments where if they hear a saxophone they know. It’s interesting enough that it’s an amazing instrument to play. There are some people who say, ‘Oh, I’m a guitar player’ or ‘Oh, I play the piano,’ but when people hear you play the saxophone people’s ears just kind of perk up.
I’ve always loved the sound of the saxophone and my dad played the baritone saxophone in high school, which is the really big one. And I’ve always thought if you’re good at something, you should stick with it.
Was a music a big thing growing up in your household?
Not really. The most influential music I had was my dad getting in the car and he would always play the blues and classic rock and roll, which came from jazz and kind of evolved from there. I listened to blues, but there was no moment where I was like, I have to go play this. It was more that I thought this was kind of cool and I like this.
My biggest music inspirations even today are like Pink Floyd, Guns n’ Roses, classic rock bands and stuff, but I’ve always loved broadening my horizons especially now with jazz being my biggest influence.
I love listening to classic jazz artists. My favorite jazz artist that I absolutely love listening to is Dexter Gordon. His nickname is Long Tall Dexter and he’s six foot six [inches] and he plays the saxophone very differently than I’ve ever heard anyone play it. He very methodically chooses which notes he wants to play, compared to some high-end jazz players like Charlie Parker that would play 1,000 beats per minute. That’s not what Dexter was about. He chose his notes.
What are you looking forward to the most about joining the all-state jazz band?
One of the best parts about being part of the all-state band is getting to meet the jazz band director. In my case, it is Scotty Barnhart. He’s a trumpet player but he has a list of names to his credits. He’s currently the director of the Count Basie Orchestra, and Count Basie is pretty much the pioneer of big band music along with Duke Ellingon. Back when big bands were a big thing in the 1940’s and 50’s there were really two styles of bands Duke Ellington and Count Basie. Count Basie was a little more laid back, a little more swung, most people went with Count Basie style when they wanted to play big band music.
So he’s the current director of the Count Basie Big Band Orchestra, he’s played for people such as Tony Bennet, Ray Charles, Diana Krall —just a couple names — and he’s won a couple Grammies.
It’s always nice to meet a new person like him, because you get a fresh opinion on how you play. I went over to the Shell Lake Music Camp last summer over in Wisconsin and there was a player there by the name of Tom Luer. He lives in LA, but he went to this camp when he was growing up and he gave me this brand new look on how I play and in a week pretty much changed my entire playing. So I just like meeting new people, getting their input and trying to get as much information as possible.
Are you planning to continue music and playing the saxophone out of high school?
There’s a few colleges that I am looking to go to when I graduate high school next year. I was looking more at majoring in saxophone performance or jazz studies or jazz performance, depending on which college I go to they call it different degrees.
And then I would like to minor in music production. I like being behind the scenes and recording myself and stuff, always getting hands on with all the cool different ways of recording yourself and creating music. Especially now with digital coming in and everything being on a single computer.