Owners of the recently redeveloped Tiller + Main downtown mall invited local businesses, the City of Le Sueur, Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to celebrate the transformation of the commercial and residential center.
David Schoof, President of Mankato-based property management and development firm Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, wielded a large pair of scissors to cut a ribbon outside Tiller + Main and formally debut the redeveloped facility.
Held on May 18, the ribbon cutting took place 18 months after CBC Fisher Group and Brennan Construction kickstarted demolition inside the Valley Green Square Mall to reshape the layout and facade into the present day Tiller + Main.
Le Sueur City Councilor Newell Krogmann, City Administrator Joe Roby, Bright Pixel Design architect Matt Borowy, CBC Fisher Residential Leasing Agent Emily Hentges and United Prairie Bank Market President Spenser Bradley joined in the ribbon cutting, representing the numerous organizations that made the redevelopment possible.
“Without council support, this wouldn’t have happened. I know this was a long time coming for the city and residents here in Le Sueur to help retain some of these excellent services,” said CBC Fisher Vice President Cate DeBates.
The downtown mall’s transformation, which established a new row of storefronts on a reconnected Main Street, was a project years in the making. The Valley Green Square Mall fell on hard times prior to redevelopment. The more than 40 year old shopping center has several tenant businesses vacate, leaving the owners with $1.2 million in mortgages they were struggling to pay off.
The City of Le Sueur took an interest in finding new ownership for the mall in hopes of coming to a deal to demolish the west side of the mall that split the northern and southern halves of Main Street since the 1970s.
Over the years, the city had discussed numerous possibilities for the mall, whether it be updating the facade, a partial demolition to reconstruct Main Street, or demolishing and replacing the mall in its entirety.
In May 2020, the city’s efforts over the years finally paid off. Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio negotiated a successful deal with Building Good Downtowns LLC, and the mall owners to sell and revitalize the mall and open Main Street. With a successful DEED grant of $850,000, all the cards were now in place to make this reconstruction a reality.
In the transition from Valley Green Square Mall to Tiller + Main, tenant businesses were retained and relocated to new storefronts on the first floor and the basement, while the second floor was converted into a 17 unit residential complex.
Today, the Corner Drug by Sterling Pharmacy and Trustworthy Hardware face out east toward the mall parking lot with new signage and a new neighbor in the Dollar General. Storefronts on the recently reconstructed Main Street are occupied by the Le Sueur Eye Clinic, Haemig Family Dentistry and Anderson Orthodontics. Logue Chiropractic is currently the sole business on the basement level.
But there is still plenty of commercial space in the mall left to fill. There are three vacant commercial suites on the ground floor including a 1,500 square foot and 3,100 square foot storefront on Main Street as well as 7,500 square feet of undeveloped space along the parking lot which could be occupied by a single business or divided up by multiple entities. In addition, the basement has a total of 6,000 square feet available.
The second floor apartments are filling up swiftly. Of the 17 units, 15 are currently occupied leaving just one single bedroom and one two bedroom apartment open for new tenants.
DeBates said the firm was focused on attracting more businesses and recently received a letter of intent from a prospective tenant to lease the 1,500 square foot storefront near the corner of Main and Bridge Street.
“Our focus right now is really getting the remaining spots filled and new services to the community, getting all the apartments filled,” said DeBates.