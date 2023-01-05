What has a long face, three legs and is brown and white all over?
To residents at Oak Terrace Senior Living of Le Sueur, there’s an easy answer. The question describes the assisted living facility’s most beloved visitor on three paws: a 9-year-old long-haired collie named Jake.
Owned by Merry and Scott Theis in rural Henderson, Jake has been a frequent guest at the assisted living facility — greeting residents with friendly tail wags and wet kisses. The canine caretaker has been a hit at Oak Terrace since he first began visiting Merry’s mother Carol Mears in hospice care. Mears sadly died at the age of 90 in 2021, but Scott still brings Jake to Oak Terrace to share the love.
“He brings a lot of joy,” said Scott.
Long before volunteering as a creature of comfort, Jake was born a healthy puppy with four paws and 18 toes on a farm. The Theis family was helping put on a Special Olympics event on-site when the farmers offered them the pick of the litter.
The Theises — Merry, Scott and their children Noah and Rachel — named their new puppy after the country song “Feed Jake,” by the Pirates of the Mississippi, in which the narrator asks for someone to take care of his beloved dog if he dies before he wakes.
Jake would come to live up to the loyalty of his namesake. From an early age, the collie was eager to care for others. Whenever a member of the family got sick, Jake wouldn’t leave their side. And when the family discovered a litter of kittens in their woodpile, Jake adopted them as if they were his own.
“He would lay down and there would be five kittens crawling all over him,” said Scott. “He would lick them and bathe them and he really took care of them.”
The Theis family ended up keeping one of the kittens and to this day their relationship resembles that of a father and child more than the rivalry of a dog and a cat.
The canine’s compassion was just what the family needed when Merry’s mother was diagnosed with dementia.
Mears began showing signs of the cognitive disorder just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world. As nursing and assisted living were locked down to prevent the spread of the virus to residents, the family worried about how the isolation was impacting Mears. So in the fall of 2020, Merry brought her mother to live with the family at home.
There were, however, challenges in the transition. Mears didn’t recognize the Theis’ home and had trouble remembering people and understanding where she was. But one presence in the house she always recognized was Jake.
“it was a little harder that we thought wasn’t capable of learning anything new, but she would always knew Jake,” said Merry. “She was confused about who people were and where she was, but she did know Jake. He was a constant for her.”
Ironically, Jake did not make a great first impression on Mears when they first met. Merry said her mother was a dog lover but wasn’t crazy about the puppy when they first brought him home.
However, under the Theises’ roof, the pair became inseparable. When Mears went to bed, Jake would lie down in her room. When she was on the couch watching television, he would sit right beside her. When she walked around the house, he was quick to follow.
“He was very good with my mom, and it just kind of came naturally. He didn’t want to go out of the bed in the morning until she did and didn’t want to go in the car without her,” said Merry. “He always would follow her. He was definitely trying to give her comfort. She wasn’t sick, but she was getting older, and he must have sensed she was pretty weak.”
Jake looked after Mears, even as he was recovering from his own injury. Around two and a half years ago, a cancerous lump was located on Jake’s front left ankle. The family made the difficult choice of amputating his leg in hopes of stopping the spread.
The surgery was a success, but there was still a risk of the cancer re-emerging. Jake’s outlook was uncertain and the family hoped he would live for at least six more months, so Noah could come home from serving in the Navy and see his dog one last time.
But there would be many more reunions to come. Jake defied the odds and continues to thrive two and a half years later, with no signs of cancer.
In October 2020, Mears went back to Oak Terrace, where she lived out the rest of her life. The family made the most out of their remaining months and continued to visit her with Jake tagging along.
“I think [Jake] made the end of her life happier than it would have been, for sure,” said Merry.