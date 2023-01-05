Mom and Jake XVII.jpg

Carol Mears pictured with her daughter’s dog Jake. The canine was one of Mears closest companions toward the end of her life. (Courtesy of Merry and Scott Theis)

What has a long face, three legs and is brown and white all over?


Jake and Carol Mears smile at each other as Jake squats on top of her wheelchair. (Courtesy of Merry and Scott Theis)
Jake and Carol Mears enjoy the outdoors. (Courtesy of Merry and Scott Theis)
Scott and Merry Theis hold their beloved nine-year-old collie Jake. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

