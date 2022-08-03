One of the most unique shops in the region just added a new distinctive feature.
In the year since its opening, the 207 Curiosities shop in Le Sueur has become a well-known hub of oddities, cryptids and late night comedy and music shows. Now, the downtown gift shop and lounge has added an all-new dimension to its business: podcasts.
On Saturday, July 23, the 207 finally opened its doors after being closed down for a four-month remodel. As owner Steve Thaemert welcomed patrons back into the building, guests were struck by a new podcast studio in the lounge area.
The setup, featuring microphones and violet neon lighting, will allow Thaemert to record his latest project, the Live from the 207 podcast, in both audio and livestream formats. The show will feature comedic and musical acts that have performed in the 207 lounge, as well as interviews with local business owners and members of the community. The space also has room for a live studio audience of around 25-30 people.
“It’s kind of like a really small version of a late night show,” said Thaemert. “We essentially can have a show being recorded right here and a full studio audience, and we can film and livestream the whole thing.”
“I want to interview different business owners or people who are doing cool stuff in town,” said Thaemert. “Make it educational but also an entertaining thing that will help support the local community.”
The production suite will also be used to record several automotive and paranormal podcasts. Outside of running the 207, Thaemert spends much of his time as editor of Rat Rod Magazine and host of the Rat Rod Magazine podcast.
The space is now home to all of Rat Rod Magazine’s podcasts and video series, including “American Rust,” “Beyond the Rust,” a podcast about vehicles from film and television called “Lost Cars of Hollywood,” a podcast about infamously hated cars called “The Undesirables.”
Thaemert also wishes to lend the space to local businesses, musicians and other people in need of professionally recorded content.
“I do want to do content creation out of here, especially locally,” said Thaemert. “If there are businesses or people who need this type of help, you have an award-winning videographer and publisher in here, so why not use that skill set and produce stuff out of here? I am really hoping I can throw some of that energy back into the community and do some work here.
In addition to the podcast studio, the remodel touched up the bigfoot mural in the entryway into a full-fledged exhibit. The painted mural of Bigfoot is now bordered by glowing lights, while plaster casts of suspected Bigfoot tracks line the wall. The wall is decorated with two plaster molds from suspected sasquatch tracks in the Le Sueur River Valley, a cast of a footprint left by a suspected chupacabra in Puerto Rico and the supposed cast of footprints left by the Bigfoot captured on the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film.
Thaemert noted that he’s been told the casts from Le Sueur are consistent with human footprints, despite their large size, but he plans to do some excursions in the river valley with a local Bigfoot researcher and film crew to hopefully find more evidence to add to the display.
“We’ll go out there with night vision and heat imaging and we might find some really cool animals or we might find a sasquatch out there throwing rocks at people,” said Thaemert. “It will be cool either way.”
The bigfoot investigator was one of several guests invited to the 207’s grand re-opening on July 23. The event featured special guest appearances by Adrian lee, founder of the International Paranormal Society, Jerry Ripley, owner of Rat Rod Magazine, senior writer Rick Loxton of Rat Rod Magazine, and Jeremy “Nobody” Amendola of Rat Rod clothing brand Nobody Approved.
By next summer, Thaemert plans to complete phase three of the 207: a secret garden. Today, the outdoor area in the back of the store is just an enclosed green space, but next year, Thaemert hopes to have a backyard area that will feature a water fixture, a canopy strung up with lights and a sitting area to take it all in.