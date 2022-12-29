In recognition of their efforts to promote civic responsibility and leadership in the classroom and establish an appreciation of the nation’s veterans, two Tri-City United teachers have been nominated for the Smart/Maher Veterans of Foreign Wars National Citizenship Education Teacher Award.
TCU Le Center third-grade teacher Sally Gallaher and TCU Montgomery eighth-grade social studies teacher Brian Fogel were nominated by Le Center VFW Post 1803 for the nationwide award.
Since 1999, the National VFW has honored teachers promoting citizenship in the classroom at the elementary, middle and high school level. Winning candidates will be selected from nominations across the country by a panel of judges at the national headquarters after Feb. 1.
In her nine years of teaching at TCU Le Center, connecting students with the community has been a running theme in Gallaher’s third grade classroom.
“It starts with us talking with our classroom family, or classroom community as I call it, and showing loyalty to us and putting that out into our communities too,” said Gallaher. “I ask a kiddo, ‘What does that look like?’ and that’s attending programs, showing random acts of kindness, thanking veterans when you see them or police officers or whoever it may be. It doesn’t just stop in these four walls of our classroom, I want it to bleed and spread out to our entire community.”
Before joining the elementary school, Gallaher taught early childhood in a district without a Veterans Day program. So when she saw how significant the annual ceremonies were, she began to incorporate the holiday into the classroom.
Gallaher started out having her students decorate and color a veteran and list their qualities. Each year, she leads discussions in her classroom about the history of Veterans Day and the importance of honoring former service members. One of her most favorite activities has been to craft the American flag and talk about the history of the colors and the stars and stripes.
With each passing year, Gallaher has evolved her curriculum to better link her students to the community at large. For TCU’s most recent Veterans Day, Gallaher’s class drew patriotic pictures to be hung up during the schoolwide program and sent additional drawings to Le Center veterans in nursing homes who could not make it to the ceremony.
In her efforts to bring lessons beyond the classroom, Gallaher has students write letters home every Friday, but for this year’s Veterans Day, the third grade teacher added a special condition: each student must write a letter to a veteran. With the help of colleague and VFW member Collin Scott, letters written by the class of 18 were all distributed to local veterans.
“It was just special to the kids and it lit up the kids and I’m sure it lit up those ladies and gentlemen that received the letters too,” said Gallaher. “I will continue to do it now forever.”
[Sally Gallaher] embodies what all parents would want from an elementary school teacher for their young children,” Scott said in a nomination letter recommending Gallaher for the Smart/Maher award. “Ms. Gallaher allows students to work at becoming independent thinkers and positive contributors to their community. Students learn the importance of citizenship, positiveness, and being kind to others while developing and growing their own individual personalities.”
At TCU Montgomery, developing the next generation of leaders has been core to the mission of social studies teacher Brian Fogal over the past two decades.
“Over the years we’ve had individuals come into the classroom, talk about their experiences — everything from meeting critical thinkers when it comes to political and world issues and how the people running our country impact individuals in small communities, even middle school and high school students,” said Fogal.
Since he began teaching at Montgomery 25 years ago, Fogal and the social studies department have been responsible for organizing the annual Veterans Day program — which brings together students and the community to honor the nation’s veterans and invites past and present servicemembers to speak about their experiences in the military.
The program also highlights TCU students who have entered the VFW’s Patriots Pen essay contest, which gives students an opportunity to share their views on a patriotic theme. Fogal regularly features the essay contest in the classroom and encourages students to submit their writings for extra credit.
“Being a social studies teacher, citizenship is so important just to be a well-rounded person. What it means to be a good citizen is really, really important in social studies. I’ve used that as something I’ve based a lot of our lessons and teaching on,” said Fogal.
For seven years between 1999 and 2006, Fogal also took juniors and seniors on trips to Washington D.C. to get a close-up look at the nation’s capitol.
“Fogal exemplifies the characteristics that veterans would like today’s teachers to teach. He instills in his students: honesty, citizenship, and a basic understanding of the sacrifices and efforts made by men and women of the armed forces today and in the past,” said Scott. “Mr. Fogal strongly advocates for students to take on leadership roles. He builds and establishes the confidence and preparation of young men and women who will someday be our leaders in business, politics, armed forces, or even education.”