After taking the reins of leadership in the Tri-City United School District, Superintendent Kevin Babcock is seeking to phase out the old mentality of Le Center, Montgomery and Lonsdale Schools and build a united district identity.
Babcock is still learning the ropes of being a superintendent since starting his tenure in July. For the past nine years, he served as a grade 7-12 principal for Medford Public Schools before making the jump to TCU following the retirement of former Superintendent Lonnie Seifert.
“That ultimate leading everybody to some common goals, to that common excitement about a district, I think is the good part about being a Superintendent,” said Babcock. “The tough part of being a Superintendent is you’re not with the kids so much. That’s probably been the most difficult part so far is you don’t have that full student engagement all day that I used to have.”
The transition from principal to superintendent has been a process of learning just how much the Minnesota Department of Education is involved in administrative processes, how the district is involved in the local community and familiarizing himself with the Tri-City United region.
When it comes to leadership, Babcock pulls from his lifelong love of sports. The former college track and field coach applies that experience to the world of education, seeking to coach students, faculty and staff to keep them energized, engaged and make the district feel like a team.
“I’ve always viewed sports as building leadership, building leaders, mentoring coaching,” said Babcock. “Everybody learns from each other, they have fun, they’re engaged. You take the losses together, you take the wins together and life is about coaching. It’s learning.”
In that vein of teamwork, Babcock said his immediate goal was to build a shared brand so that members of all three communities identify with TCU.
“That will really start to build who we are,” said Babcock. “We have phenomenal academics and, tying that all together with our extracurriculars, I just want people excited about TCU.”
In the next three to five years, Babcock is focusing his energy on engaging students’ interest in education from an early age into high school and beyond. The superintendent emphasized that students should find a purpose in coming to school and an understanding of what graduating from TCU has to offer.
Part of building that sense of purpose comes from giving students a sense of direction, said Babcock. He views the transition from elementary to middle school and middle school to high school as critical points to engage students.
“Our middle school area is going to be a major focus of how we transition out of the elementary to a better model of middle school that will help these students get more prepared for the high school,” said Babcock. “So when a freshman teacher gets a kid from middle school, that student already has a knowledge of what direction they want to go up at the high school, some different tracks. We’re going to really focus on how we bridge that gap.”
In this new model, Babcock aims to have middle school learning look less like elementary school and more like high school to ease the transition into upper grade levels. That process includes bringing in more elective classes to the middle school level so students are familiar with high school programming opportunities.