Amid increasing staffing, classroom and equipment expenses, the Tri-City United budget for the 2022-23 school year projects a $400,000 deficit in the general fund.
The budget, approved by the TCU School Board on June 13, predicts a total $30.79 million in revenues surpassed by $31.23 million in expenditures, knocking the general fund from a beginning balance of $51.29 million to a $50.85 million balance at the end of the year.
TCU’s unassigned fund balance, a subsection of the total general fund, is experiencing a $555,000 deficit.
Last school year, the Tri-City United fund balance witnessed a $48,700 deficit in the general fund and a $32 million surplus added in 2020-21.
Approximately $394,000 in new expenses is related to adding four new teaching positions and a new director of teaching and learning to maintain smaller class sizes at TCU High School amid increasing enrollment.
However, the budget assumes that all staff positions will be filled. That may not be the case, as the school district has been short-staffed on paraprofessionals all year.
“Unfortunately we are not always fully staffed, and those are areas where we see budget savings,” said Jean Kopp, TCU director of business management. “That’s not where we want to see budget savings, we would of course rather have our buildings fully staffed, but the budget is created assuming all the board-approved positions are always filled.”
An additional $130,000 is being spent on supplies for science curriculum, raising supply costs from $70,000 in the 2022 fiscal year to $210,000.
Surplus balances built up over prior years will allow the district to run the food service budget at a $140,000 deficit to finance $110,000 worth of equipment replacement, while federal revenues for universal free lunches are expected to drop off as schools return to free lunches for qualifying students.
Community Education is planned at a $78,000 surplus, due to an increase in revenues from KidZone enrollments.
New students are helping offset some of the increasing expenses. An estimated 2,042 students have enrolled in TCU Schools this year, a 13 pupil increase over last year. It’s the largest student body TCU has had since the 2017-18 school year.
The 2% increase in the state funding formula is expected to bring in $270,000 additional dollars to the district, along with $140,000 new funds for special education.
But the state formula is also penalizing the TCU School District for overestimating student enrollment in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 budgets. The negative adjustment balances out the extra funding that went to the school district in previous years and places a greater portion of the tax burden on local residents.
A total 12% of the budget will be paid for through levy dollars, an increase over taxpayers’ 11% share last year and 10% share in 2021. The budget predicts $226,000 increase to the levy, but property owners may not see a significant increase in their tax roll, due to the rising local tax base.
Federal revenues from the CARES Act ($1.1 million) will pay for 4% of the school’s budget. Of those dollars, $360,000 will be used for reducing class sizes, $140,000 for student interventions and addressing learning loss, $340,000 for mental health support staff and $105,000 for summer school staff and transportation, among other expenses.
But starting next school year, Tri-City United will be out of CARES funding, and the expenses will fall back onto the local and state dollars supporting the district. Kopp said the district may need to adjust in the future by increasing class sizes to cut back on expenses.
“As a response to some of the learning needs and learning loss that’s happened across the country because of COVID, we’ve used a lot of our COIVD funds to have smaller class sizes, particularly in the lower grades,” said Kopp. “Once COVID funds are no longer available after the (2023-23 school year), we would likely to have to adjust our class ratios.”