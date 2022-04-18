Tri-City United’s upcoming student-led music festival promises to be more than your typical school concert.
At 7 p.m. April 28 and April 29, TCU is launching an all-out rock show called TriFest. The upcoming production is the brainchild of TriFest Director and TCU High School Social Studies teacher Carey Langer.
“This is not a variety show, talent show, musical, or rock opera,” said Langer. “This is a full blown rock show like you'd expect to see if you attended any big touring shows on the circuit.”
TriFest is modeled after WEMstock, Waterville-Elysian Morristown show launched by Langer and WEM choir directors Hailey Feltis and Madison Aeiling in 2016. Langer joined the TCU School District in 2018.
“The kids here know that I used to do this show while in Waterville, so I had a few seniors that came to me and asked me if we could perform a show like WEMstock here,” said Langer. “So I shared the idea with administration, we talked about it, and decided to launch a show here with a similar format. Additionally, it is a high profile show that people throughout our communities will enjoy and will push the limits of our performing arts center, which will put in perspective just how awesome that space is.”
TriFest is a student-run production featuring high school vocalists as well as instrumentalists on guitar, drums, bass, keyboard and horns. The teens are not only performers but decision-makers behind songs, choreography and costumes.
“We are very excited to share the music that we’re all playing together, but we’re also very nervous,” said TCU Senior Mackenzie Holmbo. “With all that adrenaline I think the show will be amazing and people are going to love it.”
Students involved in the production said they met every week during advisory time to compile a list of songs that would be fun to perform and for the audience to recognize and sing-a-long too. From a starting point of around 100 songs, the students narrowed their choices down to around 20.
“We originally had five pages long of just songs,” said TCU senior Lily Capaul. “We had to slowly filter them out. It was so hard taking songs out and ones we wanted to perform but weren’t able to.”
The final setlist features music from the 50’s to the early 2000’s ranging from The Beatles’ rendition of “Twist and Shout” to “Another One Bites the Dust,” by Queen and “Hey Ya,” by Outkast. This year’s theme is “Rock This Town” and the song of the same name by the Stray Cats will be played at the end of the show.
In addition to singing and playing songs, the students will be performing choreography in costumes inspired by the era and music videos for each selection.
“There’s going to be dancing and costumes. People aren’t going to just be bland on stage. They’re going to be in costume showing off themselves expressing one another,” said TCU junior Austin Testerman. “We want to fit their genre of where they performed and what time they performed in and how people dressed and acted at the time.”
“It’s almost like a mini-play with each song,” added TCU senior Mackenzie Holmbo.
Audiences shouldn’t just pay attention to the singers. Many performances include additional props, special effects and activity in the background.
“There’s going to be a lot happening on stage,” said TCU senior Owen Block. “You can’t be focusing on one thing or you’re going to miss something else.”
The production will also feature numbers by students from Waterville-Elysian-Morristown that previously performed in WEMstock.
Throughout rehearsals, TriFest has served as a unique opportunity for students to not only experience putting on a production, but bond with classmates over a shared passion for music they didn’t realize they had in common.
“I’ve been a fan of music all my life and it’s been such a fun experience as part of a band,” said Block. “I’m making music with people that share the same love and passion for music that I do.”