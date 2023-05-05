After a dip that local and state administrators attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s graduation rates increased slightly in 2022, with officials particularly heartened by indicators that the education system’s significant racial achievement gaps abated slightly.
Recently released data from the Minnesota Department of Education shows that 83.6% of students across the state graduated in four years. That marks an 0.2% increase compared to 2021 and is just 0.1% below the 2020 graduation rate, which was a historic high.
The gains were driven by achievement among Black, Multiracial and Native American students. Graduation rates increased from 70.4% to 73.5% among Black students, from 76.3% to 79.2% among multiracial students, and from 58.6% to 61.1% among Native American students.
Students receiving Special Education Services and those on Free or Reduced Price Lunches also saw tangible increases in graduation rates, further underscoring the trend towards increased achievement among populations that have traditionally lagged behind state averages.
An exception can be found among the state’s sizable and growing contingent of Hispanic and Latino students. They came in well below the state average with a 69.5% graduation rate last year and actually fell slightly further behind, posting a graduation rate of only 69.3% in 2022.
In recent years, most local school districts have posted graduation rates higher than the state average. That continues to be the case, though several local districts reported stagnant or even slightly declining graduation rates.
Tri City United
Tri-City United’s graduation rate dipped from 89.8% in 2021 to 85.2% last year, representing a decline for a district that has regularly enjoyed graduation rates in the mid-90 percent range. As recently as 2019, TCU graduated 93.8% of its students.
State test scores show large declines in Reading and Science Proficiency during the pandemic. In 2022, students appeared to make up some ground in both reading and science, but math proficiency returned back to 2019 levels after seeing an unusual six-point increase in 2021.
Le Sueur-Henderson
After a rough 2021, Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools improved its graduation rates in a big way in 2022. The district’s graduation rate clocked in at 90.8% last year, lower than in 2019 and 2020, but a huge step up from 2021’s 76.3%.
State test scores don’t show as significant of a drop in Le Sueur-Henderson as was seen in other local districts. Reading and science scores stayed relatively stable, while math scores fell dramatically in 2021, only to largely rebound in 2022.
Superintendent Jim Wagner said the district is monitoring its graduation rates very closely, with a focus on creating more opportunities for students. Returning to in-person classes after the COVID-19 pandemic was a major part of that, he noted.
In addition to the improved effectiveness of in-person teaching methods, Wagner said that in-person interaction has proven invaluable in helping Le Sueur-Henderson students to maintain their social and emotional well-being and motivation.
“With online learning, we saw a lot of limitations,” said Wagner. “During the pandemic, we saw how important social interaction is for kids to be successful and achieve what they need to.”
St. Peter
After two years with graduation rates north of 90%, St. Peter Public Schools took a tumble, with its graduation rate falling from 91.1% to a four-year low of 85.8%. At St. Peter High School, the graduation rate fell from 91.5% to 88.1%.
Superintendent Bill Gronseth said that the decline in graduation rates is attributable, in part, to the ongoing effects of the pandemic. At the same time, he noted that St. Peter’s graduation rates remain well above the state average.
“Certainly, the pandemic had an impact on student experiences,” he said.
Students who have suffered from pandemic-era learning loss have been able to benefit from the District’s ALC and special education services. In addition, Gronseth said that St. Peter has focused on increasing resources for social and emotional support in what can be stressful times.
State test score data shows that students have made progress, rebounding significantly in 2022 after a rough 2021. Still, proficiency in math, reading and science remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Other local districts
Cleveland Public School increased its graduation rate, going from 94.3% in 2021 (33 of 35) to 95.6% in 2022 (43 of 45). That’s still slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels of graduation, and test proficiency is a bit lower across the board as well.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools managed to post even stronger numbers thanks to a larger graduating class, with 96.2% of students graduating (51 out of 53). That marks a slight increase from the 95.8% graduation rate in 2021 (46 out of 48), and again is a four-year high.