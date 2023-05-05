After a dip that local and state administrators attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s graduation rates increased slightly in 2022, with officials particularly heartened by indicators that the education system’s significant racial achievement gaps abated slightly.

TCU High School Open Classroom

Tri-City United saw a slight dip in its graduation rate from 2020 to 2021, while Le Sueur-Henderson had a major rebound. (File photo/southernminn.com)


LS-H Distance Learning

School leaders believe the COVID-19 pandemic, and the distance learning that came with it, greatly impacted student results in 2020 and 2021, and they believe effects were still being felt in 2022 and even up to now. (Photo courtesy of Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools)

