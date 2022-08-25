Princess Kay

Rachel Rynda is the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

