TCU Homecoming Court 2022

Tri-City United's Homecoming Court (left to right) includes king candidates Henry Schendel, Hank Holicky, Chris Johnson, Dante Jabarian and Caden O'Malley and queen candidates Anna Barnett, Rhia Krautkramer, Makayla Erickson, Payton Singleton and Emma Kaplan. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

King Candidates: 

Tri-City United announced the 10 students nominated to the 2022 Homecoming Court at a school assembly on Tuesday.

