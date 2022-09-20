Tri-City United announced the 10 students nominated to the 2022 Homecoming Court at a school assembly on Tuesday.
Tri-City United announced the 10 students nominated to the 2022 Homecoming Court at a school assembly on Tuesday.
Candidates Chris Johnson, Makayla Erickson, Hank Holicky, Rhia Krautkremer, Dante Juberian, Payton Singleton, Henry Schendel, Anna Barnett, Caden O’Malley and Emma Kaplan will be vying for the title of Homecoming King and Queen next month.
Homecoming week begins on Monday, Oct. 3 with the coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen in the Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. The event will not be livestreamed this year, but all are invited to attend in person.
This year's Homecoming theme is "Rock Out TCU" and students are invited to dress up in themed attire each day of the week.
Show up in ripped jeans and band t-shirts for "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" day on Monday, Oct. 3. Celebrate "Party in the USA" day on Tuesday in red, white and blue. Go all black, all white or combine colors for Wednesday's "Black or White" Day. Jerseys are in for "Jock Jams" day on Thursday and sport school colors for "Rock Out TCU" day on Friday, Oct. 7.
Multiple Varsity teams will be playing at TCU for Homecoming Week. On Tuesday, Oct. 4 the Titans take on Cannon Falls Bombers in Boys Soccer at 6 p.m. and the Waseca Bluejays in volleyball at 7 p.m.
The junior vs. senior class powderpuff football game heads to the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds in Le Center at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The girls tennis team faces the Southwest Christian Stars on the TCU Le Center courts at 4:15 p.m. Thursday and girls swim and dive races Lakes International Language Academy in the TCU Montgomery pool at 5 p.m.
Titans football caps off Homecoming Week on Friday, Oct. 7 in a clash with Norwood Young America Raiders at 7 p.m. The halftime show will feature a performance by the Titans Marching Band and introduce the Homecoming King and Queen.
