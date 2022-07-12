The distinctive thump-thump-thump of thick, wooden sticks pounding against the skin of barrel-sized drums radiated through American Legion Park in Le Sueur on Monday morning.
Approximately 100 area residents were called by the heavy rhythm to witness two performers clad in blue happi coats and tabi boots beating a set of three foot drums. The crowd of parents and their children flocked to the storm shelter, attentively watching the Japanese art of taiko drumming.
Performers Craig Johnson and Chiaki O’Brien hail from TaikoArts Midwest, a St. Paul-based taiko drumming studio, which offers classes, residencies and workshops and performs in concerts and educational outreach programs. The pair was invited by the Le Sueur Public Library through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Regional Public Library.
The taiko musicians exhibited an array of drums in their performance. The primary instrument used is a cask-shaped drum with skin on either side called a chū-daiko, which provides the standard beat. For a higher pitch, drummers crack their ibachi sticks against the rim of the chū-daiko or move to a small, rope-bound instrument about the size of a snare-drum, called a shime-daiko. The largest of the drums, the ō-daiko, are beat to produce a low, booming sound.
For hundreds of years, taiko drums were made by a handful of drum makers in Japan. Traditionally, wood from the trunk of the Japanese zelkova tree is dried in a smokehouse for about five-to-seven years before the drum-making process even begins. The craftsmen then carve out the hollow out the interior of the trunk to create drum shells of multiple sizes. Because of the extended process, a traditional taiko drum set can cost as much as a new car.
Today, taiko drums are much less expensive, as the art of drum-making has evolved. In the United States, taiko drums became popular in wine country, due to the ease of converting a wine barrel into a proper drum.
At first glance, playing the taiko drums appears simple enough. There’s no sheet music required. Instead, performers learn new songs by verbalizing the notes. Phrases such as “don” imitate the sound of the ibachi hitting the center of the drum while “ka ra” mimics the stick against the rim.
But taiko drumming is as physical as it is musical. Wielding ibachi sticks, which are much larger than typical drum sticks, performers must keep up with the rapid pace of the music, follow choreographed movements and change from one drum to the next in quick succession. By the end of each song, the drummer’s heart is pounding as much as their instrument.
“I played sports and music all throughout school, so to me this is a beautiful marriage of the two: athletics and musicality,” said Johnson.
Johnson is the lead instructor at TaikoArts and has played the percussive instrument since 2003. O’Brien learned from Johnson when she joined TaikoArts Midwest in 2008. Despite growing up in a Japanese village near Osaka, it wasn’t until moving to America that O’Brien tried taiko drumming herself.
In Japan, there are taiko groups at schools, similar to school bands in the US, and taiko drummers often perform in festivals and outside shrines and temples. But professional taiko drumming has more barriers to entry than in America. To join a taiko group, one must be between the ages of 18 and 23 years old, said O’Brien. Taiko is also a traditionally male-dominated art form, though there is increasing female drumming representation both in Japan and stateside.
“If I were still in Japan I wouldn't be playing,” said O’Brien. “I loved taiko but I didn't see myself playing on the stage while I was in Japan, so you never know where life takes you.”
Since taking up the ibachi sticks, O’Brien has found joy in using taiko as a conduit to help others learn about Japanese culture.
“It’s not just teaching taiko, but also culture. Like respecting the taiko is very important, we don’t want to lean on it,” said O’Brien. “Since I am Japanese, I can add to not just the teaching, but also the culture.”
The instructors showcased five songs for the audience. The first “Mu shu” demonstrated the basics of taiko drumming. Their next song “Pounding Hooves” emphasized the deep, bellowing noise of the drums to imitate the sound of galloping horses. The third song “Kumano Ki,” is based on a tone poem of a trip to the Kumano Shrine in the mountains of Japan. Their fourth song, “Matsuri” translates to festival and showcases the type of drumming played at Japanese celebrations.
The pair concluded with their most complicated song yet, “Ni Dan.” TaikoArts received special permission to play the piece, which is a signature song of a taiko drumming group based in Tokyo. During the performance, Johnson and O’Brien stood back to back, each playing a drum tilted on a stand. The drummers would then swap places during the dance, careful not to lose the beat or run into one another.
At the end of the performance, the drummers invited several kids to learn how to play the taiko drums. The instructors walked them through the steps and the notes before allowing the youngsters to play a short piece.