Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools is considering a crackdown on student cell phone usage after several social media posts raised alarm as potential threats to student safety, prompting investigations by the Le Sueur Police Department.
On March 29, the Police Department issued a statement following an investigation into an Instagram account titled lshseniorassassin, which was following the Instagram pages of seniors at Le Sueur-Henderson High School. The account page stated, “not affiliated with Le Sueur-Henderson High School, Starts April 11th.”
The Police Department located the juvenile behind the page and determined the account “is not a threat to student safety, although the Instagram page in and of itself appears alarming,” after it was found the individual posted it in response to an online TikTok challenge. The Instagram page has since been removed.
“We determined that concerning communication had been posted, we were able to identify the source of it throughout our investigation,” said Police Chief Aaron Thieke. “The file has been submitted to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office for their review if they feel like any charges would be appropriate.”
The account’s title appeared to reference the “assassin” game, in which students ambush their classmates with mock weapons like squirt guns and foam blasters.
But for law enforcement and school administration, the prank was no laughing matter.
“There’s some students that don’t understand the level of severity there is here…” said Superintendent Jim Wagner. “They don’t understand that what they think is a little game is not anymore. It is no different than if you were on a commercial airline and used the b-word.”
The investigation into the Instagram page was concluded just days after Le Sueur-Henderson was already put on high alert by a concerning SnapChat message circulating among the student body.
According to a press release by the Le Sueur Police Department, the SnapChat message was vague in nature and referenced police presence at LS-H due to a shooting, but there was no specific threat to any specific students, teachers or buildings.
The sender and origin of the message are still unknown and prompted additional security presence by the Le Sueur Police Department, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Police Department and Le Sueur-Henderson Public School staff.
Thieke said these incidents should serve as reminders to parents to keep a close watch on their child’s social media usage.
“We really need parents and students to take accountability for their online presence and social media presence,” said Thieke. “Parents need to educate themselves so that they’re familiar with all the social media platforms their children are using.”
He continued, “[Parents] need to be aware that oftentimes, especially in these cases in the last few weeks, we’re seeing kids create multiple account usernames and create fictitious accounts. So even though their parents might think that they’re monitoring their [kid’s] Snapchat or Instagram account, their child might have multiple accounts that they’re hiding from their parents,” Thieke added.
Because of the capacity to post on social media under fake or anonymous usernames, Theike emphasized that parents and students should be sure to verify who they’re communicating with online.
The recent postings triggered discussions at the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board meeting on possible restrictions on student cell phone usage at school.
“At some point, both communities Henderson and Le Sueur, have to trust the fact they don’t need constant contact with their kids when they’re at school,” said Wagner. “You don’t need that. For years, kids got by without their phones.”
Policies in action
Le Sueur-Henderson School Board Chair Brigid Tuck noted the recent posts have taken resources from both school administrators and law enforcement and that students need to understand there are consequences for that kind of disruption.
“We may have to really crack down on cell phones. We need to show students we’re serious about this,” said Tuck. “If students want to misuse their devices, then the devices are going in the lockers.”
A similar policy is currently enforced at the middle school level. Sixth graders are supposed to leave cell phones in their lockers while seventh and eighth graders are prohibited from having phones in class.
Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School Principal Cindy Schmidt indicated the policy is difficult to enforce. Students will often keep cell phones in their pockets and challenge teachers who suspect them of having a mobile device. Schmidt indicated teachers receive pushback from parents as well.
“I call out some of the kids on those and then calls to parents will say, ‘Nope, they’re expected to have their phone on them at all times,’” said Schmidt. “It’s a battle.”
Both School Board Director Gretchen Rehm and student liaison Bella Halloway pointed out that further restricting cell phone usage wouldn’t stop those who are posting concerning content outside of school hours.
“I don’t really see that there’s going to be an effect with that because, like [Rehm] said it’s been after-school hours, on weekends, so would it make a difference if you took away cell phones?” asked Halloway.
Tuck responded that it was about sending a message that the district is serious.
“I don’t think any of the incidents that have happened in the last two weeks were a student trying with true, serious intent,” said Tuck. “Students don’t think through the consequences of their behavior, so having some consequences and having the entire school kind of ticked off at these students for having their phones taken away sends a message that the district is serious about this and we’re not going to just sit back and let it keep happening.”
Student liaison Maggie Froelich added that for some students, the punishments for having a backpack or cell phone in class when they're not supposed to are treated as an empty threat.
"It feels like there are no actual repercussions," said Froelich. "I've seen students talk a teacher out of [it] saying 'I'm just done with whatever,' and then you make one exception and the whole class is on their phones or not listening."
The School Board discussion featured talk of potential security measures in the event of a future threat. School Board Director Kelsey Schwartz said several community members had approached her about adding a school resource officer to the building. Wagner responded that he had a similar discussion with the Le Sueur Police Department, but said that even with a resource officer the only way to prevent a threat with certainty would be to install a metal detector at the entrance.
Wagner proposed the district could impose a clear backpack policy so that students items are consistently visible.
Principal Schmidt added that a new curriculum for the middle school students could help alleviate the issue of concerning social media posts. Next semester, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students will be taking classes on digital life that incorporate elements of social and emotional learning.
“That’s leading to a lot of this too because they don’t know how to share their feelings and it comes out on the social media because it’s an easy platform and they get people to listen to them very easily," said Schmidt. "So we're going to address that in sixth, seventh and eighth grade as an actual class that all students will be taking.”