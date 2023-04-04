Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools is considering a crackdown on student cell phone usage after several social media posts raised alarm as potential threats to student safety, prompting investigations by the Le Sueur Police Department.

Cell Phone Usage

After several social media posts in the past two weeks raised alarm at Le Sueur-Henderson, triggering police investigations, the district is considering a crack down on cell phone usage. 


