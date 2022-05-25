Depending on your difficulty preference, Nicollet and Le Sueur county have a variety of levels for walking and running trails. Some are easy, some are intermediate, and some are difficult.
All provide and opportunity to admire the beauty of nature (woods, water and wildlife) while exercising.
Here are three of the most scenic outdoor getaways:
Gustavus Arboretum
One of the easiest walking trails is the 1.5 mile, 130-acre Gustavus Adolphus College Arboretum, which is basically flat with a few slight upgrades.
Open to the public, it also is one of the most scenic with thousands of trees in hundreds of variety. It is split up into the three major biomes in Minnesota: tallgrass prairie, deciduous woods and coniferous woods, plus wetlands/ponds, horticultural gardens, historic areas and teaching facilities.
It is home to countless species of birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, insects and many other animals.
There also are a lot of flowers and flowering bushes. A special feature this spring is the Tulipo Meadow in which freshmen planted tulips.
Freshmen Brendan Carlson and Alexa Azpiroz walked the trails together on a beautiful, sunny, 75-degree afternoon May 12 at the Arboretum.
"It's very beautiful," Carlson said. "I really enjoy all of the plants blooming, including the tulips that we planted last year is pretty cool. A lot of the trees are starting to flower and get leaves."
Azpiroz agreed that "I like right now that all the flowers are blooming and the history of the trails, like some trees are planted in honor of past people."
Special features of the trails such as trees are marked with memorial plaques and who created them. For instance, the Loriel Steuer First Ladies Lilac Walk has lilac bushes with their names listed there. Or they were planted in honor of them.
And farther along they also have the President's Oak Grove, Borgeson Cabins, Esjornson Ironwoods, Jones Northern Forest Ponds, Steuer Wetlands, Johnson Waterfall and Pond, the Francis Uhler Tailgras Prairie, Thornberg Garden, Lind Roses, Greater Gustavus Hosta Garden, Thompson Herb Garden and Bird and Butterfly Garden.
"A lot of people come out here to run and train," Carlson said. "I have friends in cross country that come out and do it on the paved trails during the summer and rollerblade. And cross country skiers come through here in the winter."
Most of the trails are gravel.
With so many trees, it's also a popular spot for hammocking.
"There are many groups of hammocks," Carlson said. "We were just hammocking with our friends. It's a good place to study and hang out."
"And enjoy the nice weather," Azpiroz said.
Minneapolis residents Julia Gilbert, formerly of Mankato, and Bobby Stiefel, who grew up in the Twin Cities, visited the Arboretum for their first time May 13 and took photos to capture the moment.
"It's beautiful here," Gilbert said. "There are several arboretums up in the Cities that we were Goggling and we saw this place. I've never been here before, so I thought I would check it out. It's a gorgeous day as well and the tulips and everything is blooming. The breeze is really nice. It's nice because it's not as busy as some of the arboretums get really crowded in the Cities. Tehe students are having a good time, and you get to soak it all in. It's a nice atmosphere."
Stiefel said, "New growth is kind of cool to see on macro lenses. It's a nice little pleasant walk and good for Vitamin D (sunlight) after a long winter. It seems like a very peaceful study place."
Lake Washington Park
A second, middle-of-the-road option for trail goers is Le Sueur Country's Lake Washington Regional Park and Campground, which has a 3.5 mile mix of intermediate and easy walks or runs over nearly 200 acres. It also is very woodsy and has a scenic creek flowing through it along with the scenery and peacefulness of Lake Washington.
Katie Vogt, who lives in nearby Kasota, her 6-year-old son Parker and her friend, Mindy Ridout of Mankato, took a stroll along the trails May 13. Their favorite area turned out to be the Shanaska Creek which flows through the park and where Parker discovered carp, snails and other creatures in the water.
"I grew up around here," Vogt said. "Parker has been coming out here since he could walk. He loves the water. He loves the bridges. He loves watching for fish in here."
They walk over all three bridges that cross the stream.
"And throwing rocks," Parker said.
He also loves the two playgrounds within the campground.
"We just think it's beautiful out here," Vogt said.
Mindy Ridout, who has been friends since they were Parker's age. "So we've known each other 32 years," she said.
She likes the park because of the location. "It's close to Mankato. It's close to Kasota. It's close to St. Peter. It's got a playground, and you can walk here."
It features 35 campsites, a basketball hoop, a canoe/kayak launch into Bakers Bay, a fishing dock on Lake Washington and large open fields for recreation.
They do not groom trails in the winter months, but they are still enjoyed by snowshoers and cross country skiers.
Seven-Mile Creek
One of the steepest trails in the area can be found in Nicollet County's Seven-Mile Creek Park between St. Peter and Mankato on both sides of State Highway 169. While it has some difficult trails, there also are some intermediate and easy trails including the trails next to the stream. But as you go north or south into the woods, it gets tougher.
Trails, which are gravel and maintained well, are accessible to walkers, runners, mountain bikers and horseback riders.
The 628 acre park has 10 miles of multi-use trails with equestrian parking and highway underpass, a boat landing to the Minnesota River, three shelters and numerous picnic areas, playground equipment and two volleyball courts and a ball diamond.
The park has become one of the finest in the area by offering numerous picnic grounds around a beautiful, deep forested valley with a spring-fed trout stream flowing down the middle. It is estimated that over 150,000 people visit the park annually.