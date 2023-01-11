When confronting life’s unexpected challenges, you may find yourself wishing you could have taken a test run before committing to a degree or career. Fortunately, students at Le Sueur-Henderson have the opportunity to do just that.
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, LS-H juniors embarked on their own test drive through life in the Giants Reality Challenge.
Designed by LS-H Business and Economics Teacher Don Marcussen and former Superintendent Dave Johnson, the Giants Reality Challenge is a comprehensive simulation which teaches students how to balance their pocketbooks with all of life’s planned and surprise expenses.
During the experiment, juniors in the LS-H economics program must manage an entry level monthly income based on their chosen career path. Students then travel between a series of stations in the High School Gym where they must allocate portions of salaries to housing, transportation, groceries, utilities, insurance and other expenses.
Each station is staffed by community volunteers acting as consultants to help students navigate their options and manage their money. There were around 30 community volunteers assisting with the event, including 17 members of the Rotary Club.
“I think the sustaining benefit of this isn’t just the math and figuring out budgets, you can talk to and get help making decisions from adults, you can trust people in your own community,” said Johnson. “It’s important when making decisions to consult with other people.”
“The community consultants learn from the kids too as well on their perspective on things and their plans for the future,” Johnson added.
Not only are students balancing the bare essentials, they can also take on optional expenses such as pets, internet and cell phone plans, entertainment and travel. By considering all sides to the costs of living, Marcussen hoped students could walk away knowing if their chosen careers are compatible with the lifestyles they want.
“We also want to open up their eyes about what their responsibilities are going to have to be financially, because a lot of these kids are probably not aware of what their parents are paying to raise them right now,” said Marcussen. “I don’t think a lot of these kids know what the mortgage is or what the utilities cost or why they get yelled at when the lights are left on.”
“That’s where the reality part of the challenge comes in, is we get them to see the reality of what their living costs are going to be, that their parents are going through,” Marcussen added. “Maybe they’ll get a little more appreciation for their parents, give mom and dad a little hug when they get home.”
Just like in real life, students in the reality challenge aren’t always in control of their circumstances. Participants are designated as single or married and given are given a child at random.
Students must also confront unexpected speed bumps and may even be ordered to pay a ticket by Chief of Police Aaron Thieke.
“It’s very interesting learning to keep things in check, what I can afford and what I can’t afford and how much my husband can provide me when it all comes down to it,” said LS-H student Brandy Wolf.
An avid participant in the LS-H theater program as both an actor and as well as a crew member assisting middle school productions, Wolf entered the reality challenge as an art film director.
While the budgeting process was intimidating going in, Wolf found it easier than she anticipated to balance her expenses with her salary. Her biggest takeaways were that travel and raising a child are very expensive.