Tammy Stewig didn’t have much time to ease herself into emergency management. In 2006, the then Le Sueur County Public Health administrative assistant was called to respond to a tornado outbreak rolling through St. Peter, Kasota, Cleveland and Lake Emily.
While this was Stewig’s first time responding to a tornado, she put her near decade of experience in addressing emergencies with the Le Center Volunteer Ambulance into action. Over radio communications, she directed volunteers, answered phones and coordinated resource delivery to communities as needed.
The Le Center native never forgot her first taste of emergency management and, in 2015, she moved from Public Health to the Le Sueur County Emergency Management Department full-,time. Then on June 20, 2022, now with 25 years experience under her belt, Stewig was promoted to full-time Le Sueur County Emergency Management director.
“I have always always been willing to help out, and emergencies have been an interest of mine,” said Stewig. “I like the chaos, the multiple hats you play. As the past director, [Ann Traxler] always said, we’re the ones that hold all the plates and juggle everyone.”
Stewig found her love of assisting others after joining Le Sueur County Public Health. She was initially pursuing a degree in agriculture management from the University of Minnesota-Waseca and working a summer temp position for Le Sueur County Extension when the public health post caught her eye.
The long-time county employee spent the next 22 years with Public Health before joining the Emergency Management Department in 2015. She responded to a tornado once again in 2018 when the storm hit the Waterville and Elysian area, coordinating resources to help remove trees and branches that landed on the power lines and caused an outage.
Coincidentally, the same 2006 tornado that gave Stewig a taste of emergency management spurred former Le Sueur County Emergency Management Director Ann Traxler to join the department.
Traxler’s first introduction to emergency response was during the 1998 tornado which struck Le Center. Then Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Gliszinski asked Traxler to offer her technical knowledge of Le Center to emergency operations.
“He said it would be about two hours, and it ended up being eight months, and I worked on the recovery,” said Traxler.
She was officially state certified in emergency management in the wake of the 2006 tornado and joined Le Sueur County Emergency Management as its director.
“I thought I could make a difference, and I really care about the residents of Le Sueur County and I am good at organizing people and resources, so it was a good fit for me and the commissioners at the time felt the same,” said Traxler.
Over the years, Traxler coordinated numerous emergency declarations with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to direct federal dollars into recouping city and township costs resulting from flooding, landslides, tornados and other emergencies.
Traxler intended to retire last year to spend more time with her six (soon to be seven) grandchildren, but she couldn’t step back from emergency management entirely. After resigning from her position with Le Sueur County, Traxler lent her expertise to the Waterville Emergency Management team and began volunteering to assist emergency responders as a member of the Critical Intimate Stress Management (CISM) team.
“Tammy had been working with me for five and half years as a deputy, and she is certified as an emergency manager with the state of Minnesota as well, and she will do an excellent job,” said Stewig. “She has great experience with the Le Center Ambulance, she knows the people, she will do an excellent job.”
As Emergency Management Director, Stewig said she wanted to continue the standard of work set by her predecessor and reimplement pre-COVID emergency management trainings which shuttled groups of emergency responders and law enforcement to trainings in Alabama, New Mexico and Maryland.