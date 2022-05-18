Local residents are doing more for the environment by doing nothing at all.
Many residents across southern Minnesota are keeping their lawnmowers stored away this month, as more and more cities are participating in “No Mow May.”
Originated by the United Kingdom conservation nonprofit Plantlife, No Mow May is taking hold in the United States nationwide as a means of creating healthy habitats for pollinators such as bees and butterflies.
“Historically, [pollinators] would have lived out on the prairies or grasslands and flowers and they get their nectar from early spring flowers and when you look at our lawns there’s nothing there for them,” said St. Peter resident and Conservation Botanist Genevieve Brand. “If we let the native dandelions and violets grow out, they have something to get food from.”
Breaking out the lawnmower immediately after the winter thaw can also hurt pollinator populations, Brand added. Many insects hibernate in vegetation and soil to survive the winter and cutting the grass too early may kill them.
As the head of St. Peter landscaping business Seed to Site, Brand installs pollinator gardens transforming typical yards into suitable habitats for monarchs and bumblebees.
In the local area, the cities of St. Peter, Cleveland, North Mankato and Mankato have laxed enforcement on grass length through the month of May.
While St. Peter residents are invited to participate in No Mow May, homeowners are still expected to remove noxious weeds from their yards. Residents who are noncompliant with City Code have about seven days after receiving a notice from the city to pluck the noxious weeds or the city will send an employee to mow the lawn.
“What we’re trying to do during the month of May is less focus on grass, but ensure that folks are still complying with noxious weed rules,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke.
This is St. Peter’s first year participating in No Mow May. Whether the practice will become a regular tradition in St. Peter remains to be seen. Prafke considers this year an experiment.
“One of the practical challenges is it may be very difficult for most people to comply and participate in No Mow May,” said Prafke. “I’m a country kid, and if your grass gets too tall and you go out to mow on June 1, you may need to bale it.”
There are more ways residents can produce pollinator friendly yards through the summer and fall. Brand recommended homeowners keep flowering plants like violets and clover in the summer and fall for pollinators to feed. In the fall, allow some leaves to remain in the yard so native bees can nest inside the stems through the winter.
“That’s another hard thing for people because we want to rake and we want to clean up, but if we can even create a space in our lawn where we leave that, we’re giving them a chance,” said Brand.
Homeowners can also include native flora in their gardens and allow a border of wildflowers around their gardens if they don’t want violets and dandelions all over the yard.
“My husband still wants to mow even though he knows all about it, but he is complying,” said Brand. “It’s hard to uncondition ourselves to just get out there and clean everything up, but it is a little thing we can do to give them a chance.”