Strapped in their finest lederhosen and drindl, visitors from in and around the St. Peter came to the 2022 Oktoberfest to enjoy a drink or three.
Hosted by the St. Peter Ambassadors, the 11th annual Oktoberfest was the largest in the event's history thanks to the open spaces provided by the celebration's new venue: the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.
Leading the celebration over Friday Sept. 23 and Saturday Sept. 24 was 2022 Festmeister Jeff Knutson and his chosen sidekick, Festscheister Keith Wenner.
"There's a lot of responsibilities foisted upon me but I'm all totaled to handle them all because I've got good people beneath me — the St. Peter Ambassadors and my schiester," said Knutson.
Knutson serves as President of the St. Peter Baseball Association and was recently inducted into the Senior Men’s Amateur Baseball Association (MSMABA) Hall of Fame. The senior baseball player was a natural choice, being both a well-known face around town and a key collaborator with the St. Peter Ambassadors in fundraising improvements to the baseball field.
"I love seeing all the faces in the community and you get some of these foods out here," Knutson added. "And I love all the beers. I'm not a big beer drinker but I just saw the different flavors of beers and you get people out here that know their beers pretty good and they enjoy it."
Festivalgoers were welcomed by an Oktoberfest banner above the Fairgrounds gates before they beelined to the beer tent for a taste of the specialty flavors provided by the St. Peter Ambassadors.
Underneath the music tent, hundreds of guests chowed down on bratwurst supplied by the St. Peter Ambassadors as well as non-traditional food choices like Lucky Lure Pizza and El Tacazo Mexican dishes. Those in the mood for a hefty German feast stuffed their faces in Friday's Sauerkraut Eating Contest.
After finishing their meals, couples headed to the dance floor and stepped to polka and festive German music by a variety of acts including the One Man Band Larry Novotny, the Concord Singers and the Misfits.
Guests were also treated to headlining performances by the Bockfest Boys, IV Play and Blue Ringers on the main stage Friday and Saturday. With the ample room of the Nicollet County Fairgrounds, the Ambassadors wheeled in Oktoberfest's history.
The St. Peter Ambassadors know how to draw a crowd for Oktoberfest and this year was no different. Faces from St. Peter, Mankato, New Ulm and even Germany in the case of Felix Willmann arrived for the festival.
Willmann hails from Ulm, Germany and is currently interning at 3M in New Ulm for three months as a member of the sister city cultural exchange program. This marks his second time visiting the states and his first time in New Ulm and St. Peter.
While the crowd and the beer wasn't as strong as the Oktobefests he's used to at home, Willmann said the drinks were much better than he expected going in.
“I really enjoy it here," said Willmann. "I like the people, I like the beer, I like the city.”
Oktoberfest featured fun for the whole family. Children dressed up in costume and marched toward the Fairgrounds in the Kidtoberfest Parade before enjoying games and activities like a bounce house, frisbee golf, pumpkin painting and cornhole.
Parents could test their skill in the beanbag tournament, the all-new pfeffer card competition and take the kids to check out a collection of vintage snowmobiles dating back to the 1950's-80's.
One of the highlights of the event, made possible by the new venue, was the 0.01 k chug run. Contestants lined up at the fairgrounds entryway in a race to the finish line at the end of the 57-foot track, but with an important twist. At the halfway mark, contestants picked up a glass of beer and swallowed it down before completing the run, or leisurely walk.
"The Fairgrounds really gives the festival organizers so many different options to do out here," said Knutson. "You look out here at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds and what they got out here to offer, it's just a really nice opportunity for the community and surrounding communities to come and support them."