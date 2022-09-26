Concord Singers

The Concord Singers Stan Miller, Andy Miller, Michael Lemmer, Dick Seebotch, Thomas Paluch, Felix Willmann, Luke Hegler and Justin Janni raise their glasses of beer for Oktoberfest. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Strapped in their finest lederhosen and drindl, visitors from in and around the St. Peter came to the 2022 Oktoberfest to enjoy a drink or three. 

Snowmobile Show

The Oktoberfest Snowmobile Show displayed vintage winter vehicles from the 1950's, 60's, 70's and 80's. (Carson Hughes.southernminn.com)
Pumpkin Painting

(Left to right) Fiona McCarty (back), Caroline Bruns and Addison Anquist paint pumpkins at Oktoberfest. (Carson Hughes.southernminn.com)
Oktoberfest kids

Kids swing on the horizontal ropes at Oktoberfest. (Carson Hughes.southernminn.com)
Silvoza family

The Silvoza family (left to right) Simon, Happy, Sebastian, Samuel and Belle pose by the Oktoberfest cut-out board. (Carson Hughes.southernminn.com)
Larry Novotny

The One Man Band Larry Novotny plays the polka for hundreds of festivalgoers. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Polka dancing

Larry Novotny's energetic polka had couples moving their feet on the dance floor. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Beanbags

Siblings Wells and Geno Tolzman compete in a game of beanbags. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Pfeffer Tournament

(Left to right) Erin Strand, Vickie Johnson, Nick Witte and Kelley Carr compete in the first Oktoberfest Pfeffer Tournament. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Chug Run

Runners rush to the beer table to complete the chug run. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Chug Run 2

Chug Run ompetitors guzzled a glass of beer before crossing the 0.01 k finish line.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

