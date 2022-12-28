Kids attending St. Paul Lutheran Church in Le Center rallied together to ensure several local families would have full bellies this Christmas.
On Dec. 15, church volunteers brought six boxes of food donations alongside ham and turkey dinners to the Le Center Food Shelf to benefit six families in need.
“The families that were selected could not have been more appreciative and it just felt good,” said St. Paul Lutheran Education Coordinator Julie Scott. “With the cost of everything, times are tough and it felt good to stand up and help.”
Scott organized the church effort after reading about a reverse advent calendar in which people donate gifts to food shelves for each day of the month rather than receive gifts. Inspired to coordinate a similar program, Scott reached out to the Le Center Food Shelf and the Wednesday education kids to launch the new service program.
Each of the kids were asked to donate a boxed or canned food item which would be distributed to the six benefiting families. The church also received a $250 grant from Thrivent to purchase ham and turkey dinners for them as well. On top of the food, St. Paul Lutheran gave a $100 cash donation for the Le Center Food Shelf as a whole.
“The biggest thing I wanted kids to get is that when times are tough it isn’t hard to step up and help,” said Scott. “These families are from around here and we don’t know who they are. It’s ok to help out people that you don’t know.”
The donation comes at a time when the Le Center Food Shelf has witnessed greater demand over the past two months. Recently, the Food Shelf has been serving around an estimated 45 families according to Food Shelf Board member Connie Harmeyer.
“This community is so very generous in donating not only food products, but also cash donations that it’s really helped our food shelf be able to maintain the amount of goods that we provide for the clients to select from,” said Harmeyer
St. Paul Lutheran isn’t the only group to step up this season. Earlier this month, Pioneer Power gave 100 pounds of food to the Food Shelf. The charity also collected around 600 pounds of food from donations made at the Kiwanis Holiday Lights.
“It’s one of the bright spots for us as volunteers at the Food Shelf to see the families and how appreciative they are. It’s very heartwarming,” said Harmeyer.