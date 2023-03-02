Le Center is going green this weekend as the festivities for the annual St. Patrick’s Celebration kickoff.
On Saturday, March 4, the Le Center American Legion Post 108 is hosting the annual Queen Candidate Talent Show at 3 p.m. Candidates Keira Oeltjenbruns of Kasota, Lauren Powers of St. Peter and Samantha Tiede of Le Center will be showcasing their Irish heritage while vying for the titles of Miss Shamrock, Miss Leprechaun, Miss Irish Rose and the John Gregory O’Connell Scholarship award.
Keira Oeltjenbruns is the daughter of Keith and Kim Oeltjenbruns. She is a senior at St Peter High School. She plans to continue her education by majoring in Criminology and minoring in Business or Sociology. Keria’s Irish ancestry comes for the family names of McCabe, Smith, Ward, O’Brien and Mitchell. At the St Patrick’s Day talent show she will be entertaining the community with a tribute to her grandfather and an Irish trivia game.
Lauren Powers is the daughter of Fred and Christine Powers. She is a senior at St Peter High School. She plans to continue her education in the fall at South Central College to complete her generals and then transfer to Minnesota State University Mankato to earn a degree in art. Lauren’s Irish ancestry comes from the family names of Powers, Cahill, McCarthy, Dugan, Maguire, Henaughan and Loney. At the St Patrick’s Day talent show, she will be entertaining the community with a poem titled “The Fairies” written by William Allingham. She will also be sharing a painting of her interpretation of the poem.
Samantha Tiede is the daughter of Lloyd and Diane Tiede. She is a senior at Tri-City United High School. She plans to continue her education at UW-Superior majoring in Elementary Education and minoring in Coaching. Samantha’s Irish ancestry comes from the family names of Prendergast and Moriarty. At the St Patrick’s Day talent show she will be entertaining the community with her skit titled “The Luck of the Irish.”
After the talent show, the American Legion Auxiliary will be serving food and the St. Patrick’s Day Committee is sponsoring live Irish music by Locklin Road from 4-7 p.m. The Le Center VFW will then be hosting music by the Shenanigans at 7 p.m.
The candidates will return to the American Legion with escorts Calla Stewart, Mya Vrzal and Muriell Whipps at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. Entertainment will follow the coronation.
Angie Neubauer of the St. Patrick’s Celebration Committee noted that because of the group’s non-profit scholarship and ability to raise more funding for scholarships, the Le Center-based celebration has been able to attract candidates from all of Le Sueur County.
“Through our generous sponsors, we were able to increase the scholarship amounts and expand our reach throughout Le Sueur County,” said Neubauer. “Our candidates now come from many of the area schools and we are proud to be able to award them with well-deserved scholarships. The candidates work very hard and should be proud of their hard work and talents.”
The 41st year of the all-day St. Patrick’s Day Celebration finally arrives on Saturday, March 11.
The event begins with Mass is at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Le Center, followed by a helping of mulligan stew at the Le Center American Legion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The St. Patrick’s Celebration Parade, featuring Grand Marshals Julie and Jim Harmon, heads down Minnesota Street in downtown Le Center at 2 p.m.
The Le Center American Legion will be hosting a rally following the parade and will serve chicken strip and burger baskets from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The holiday ends with one last hurrah as IV Play closes out live entertainment with a concert starting at 9:15 p.m. at the Legion.
“Our history begins 41 years ago with John Gregory O’Connell from St. Thomas MN as he set out on a mission to bring together two things he held dear, his Irish Heritage and the American Legion Post 108,” said Neubauer. “His vision included a talent pageant, scholarships and a community celebration of Irish Ancestry. He created an event where everyone was welcome; everyone had more fun than they probably should have, and most importantly an event for families and a place where friends became a family. The Le Sueur County St. Patrick’s Day Board and Committee is proud to keep that tradition going.”