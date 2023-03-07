Contestants in the Le Center St. Patrick's Celebration Talent Show put a spotlight on their Irish heritage through trivia, poetry and music.
High School seniors Keira Oeltjenbruns, Lauren Powers and Samantha Tiede took part in the he Celtic competition for the titles of Miss Shamrock, Miss Leprechaun, Miss Irish Rose and the John Gregory O'Connell Scholarship award at the Le Center American Legion Post 108 on Saturday.
Before the candidates showcased their talents to the crowded Legion audience, emcees and St. Patrick's Celebration committee members Matt Wallskog and Angie Neubauer invited Grand Marshals Jim and Julie Harmon to share a few words and gifts with the candidates.
The Harmons gifted each candidate with a magnetic bracelet. Like a magnet, the Grand Marshals said the girls possessed lots of strength to share their talents on stage and the power to pull people together. The bracelets were also a promise that, like a magnet which points north and south, the girls will always be able to find their way.
In one of their final appearances as 2022 St. Patrick's Royalty, Miss Shamrock Molly Closser, Miss Leprechaun Emma Neubauer and Miss Irish Rose and John Gregory O’Connell Memorial Scholarship winner Allie Blaschko spoke on the incredible experience the past year was.
The 2022 royalty delivered a final parting gift by taking a BeReal selfie on their phones with the talent show audience.
Keira Oeltjenbruns of St. Peter High School, escorted by Calla Stewart, opened her performance with a tribute to her grandfather Emmet McCabe. Oeltjenbruns takes her Irish heritage from her grandfather, but he died before she had the chance to get to know him.
In preparation for the talent show, Oeltjenbruns asked her mother and grandmother about McCabe and learned that the St. Patrick's Celebration was his favorite time of year. He loved to play cards and could frequently be found dancing at the Legion and chatting up everyone at the bar.
Oeltjenbruns then hosted a round of St. Patrick's Day trivia and Stewart hand-delivered the prizes to the audience members who answered correctly. The contestant ended her performance by inviting all her family members who were previously St. Patrick's Celebration candidates onstage to deliver an Irish blessing.
Lauren Powers of St. Peter High School was escorted by Muriell Whipps and delivered a reading of a poem titled "The Fairies," by Irish poet William Allingham. Powers said that she believed in fairies when she was a little girl and attempt to find them in her backyard and felt reading the Irish poem deepened her connection with her heritage.
Powers painted her own interpretation of the poem which captures the enchanting nature of the fairy creatures while positioning them in front of a dark, forested background representing how dangerous they can be in the poem.
Samantha Tiede of Tri-City United was escorted by Mya Vrzal and opened her set with jokes about, despite be Irish, she's naturally unlucky because of her Norwegian side. In spite of all her bad luck, Tiede noted that she is lucky to have her family, friends, high school activities and to be Irish.
Tiede pulled out an acoustic guitar and a shamrock cowboy hat to sing and play her own original song, "Luck of the Irish."
A panel of judges will evaluate the candidates and crown the next Miss Shamrock, Miss Leprechaun and Miss Irish Rose at the St. Patrick's coronation at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at the American Legion.
The following day, Saturday March 11 is the 41st year of the all-day St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.
The event begins with Mass is at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Le Center, followed by a helping of mulligan stew at the Le Center American Legion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The St. Patrick’s Celebration Parade heads down Minnesota Street in downtown Le Center at 2 p.m.