St. Anne’s School teacher Haley Madson wasn’t exactly a country girl growing up. Though her father was raised on a farm in northern Minnesota, Madson spent her early years surrounded by the shopping centers of Edina, rather than soybean crops.

Haley Madson

St. Anne’s Schoolteacher Haley Madson and her first grade class began incubating chicken eggs on Monday. Madson’s efforts to promote agriculture in the classroom won her the 2023 Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) Outstanding Teacher Award. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Madson 2

Haley Madson shows her first grade students model chicken eggs. When opened, eggs display the interior of a fertilized egg.
Madson 3

Madson allowed each of her students to grab an egg from the carton and place it in the incubator. In about three weeks, chicks will hatch from the eggs. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments