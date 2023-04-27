St. Anne’s School teacher Haley Madson wasn’t exactly a country girl growing up. Though her father was raised on a farm in northern Minnesota, Madson spent her early years surrounded by the shopping centers of Edina, rather than soybean crops.
Since leaving the concrete jungle, Madson has rediscovered her family’s farming roots in her newfound home of Le Sueur. Seeing the importance of farming in the region, she developed a desire to garner her own understanding of agriculture and bring those lessons into her first-grade classroom at St. Anne’s.
“Moving down here, I realized [agriculture] was such a big part of their lives, and I wanted them to realize that at such a young age,” said Madson. “I felt like my parents never really talked to me about the agricultural aspects of things, but living down here and seeing how big of an agricultural community this is and being able to support that at a young age provides the foundation for them to grow upon.”
From hatching chickens in a classroom incubator, to growing green beans in soil cups and baking homemade breads, Madson is always finding engaging and inventive ways for students to learn how local agriculture affects their everyday lives.
Her efforts were recognized by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture on April 6, when Madson was named the 2023 recipient of the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) Outstanding Teacher Award. The annual award recognizes teachers for their creative efforts to integrate agriculture into their classrooms to increase agricultural literacy.
With the award comes a $500 stipend and up to $1,500 in related expenses paid for Madson to attend the National Agriculture in the Classroom (NAITC) Conference this June in Orlando, Florida.
Madson knew she had won the award at this time last year, but it didn’t feel real until it was finally announced. It was an honor and moment of pride for the farmer’s daughter.
“My dad was always like, ‘I wish you could have lived on the farm,’ because I had always loved animals and learning about that, so when I won this award, he was telling me, ‘I’m so proud of you,’” Madson recalled.
In her classroom, Madson emphasizes a hands-on approach to create memories that will stick with her young learners. Whether it’s taste-testing different varieties of apples or planting seeds and watching them grow, her lessons give students something to look forward to.
Of course, the most popular activity in Madson’s first-grade class is learning about the life cycle of a chicken by hatching chicks in an incubator. Madson recently kickstarted the annual classroom favorite on Monday. Students excitedly gathered around the incubator and were all given the opportunity to place an egg in the tank themselves. Over the next three weeks, the kids will learn how a chick develops inside an egg until they finally hatch.
Nowadays, Madson can pick up a chick and dunk its beak in water (to help them drink) like a pro, but the thought of touching a chick terrified the teacher when she first came to St. Anne’s in 2017.
It’s long been tradition for first-grade teachers at St. Anne to hatch chicks, but the recent Gustavus Adolphus College graduate refused to have an incubator when she first started. Madson eventually gave in after people offered to help.
She was provided an incubator, made by the husband of one of the lunch staff members in a shop class many years ago. The makeshift incubator had one lightbulb and used a pie tin as a diffuser, so people had to come in every single day, including the weekends, to flip the eggs over twice a day.
“When the chicks hatched, I was even afraid to touch the chicks. I would make one of my students grab the chicks and pass them out, because I was afraid to,” said Madson. “But after that year, I decided if I’m going to continue to do this, then I need to get a better incubator and do some more research, so that I can get better at teaching them about the life cycle of a chicken.”
Both in and outside the classroom, Madson knew there was no better teacher than experience, and fortunately, there were plenty of local farmers to learn from. By fostering connections with students and parents, Madson found enthusiastic community members willing to give her a first-hand look at farmlife, from selling corn at Sasse Farms to seeing her students’ livestock and even going on a combine ride with a parent.
“Everyone is so willing to help me out and hold my hand through this and show me things and people are really excited to help me and that’s been awesome. It’s one of my favorite things about this community,” said Madson. “Nobody had to help me, but they’ll be like, ‘You want to go on a combine ride? Meet me at this field at this time.’”
Those connections ignited a newfound passion for agriculture within Madson. When she’s not at school, she can be found experimenting with projects at home, such as making her own butter, so she can offer new lessons to her students.
“[The students’] love for farming has made me so interested in it,” said Madson. “They’re always talking about going on a combine ride and harvesting this produce and stuff. Their way of life and their love of farming has definitely rubbed off on me.”
She’s also taken inspiration from collaborating with colleagues, like St. Anne’s Preschool Teacher Mary Grieves. The two first connected when Madson asked her for advice on growing plants, and now the instructors hope to establish a community garden at St. Anne’s that all grade levels can participate in.
Grieves praised Madson’s commitment to both teaching and learning.
“Over the years, she’s always been very supportive, like when we planted popcorn one year or planted sunflowers outside of school. She wants to be involved in those projects,” said Grieves.
Tyler Sunderman, a local seventh-generation farmer, has had three of his five kids in Madson’s classes at St. Anne’s and wrote a letter of recommendation to the Department of Agriculture on Madson’s behalf.
“She definitely has a passion for teaching and really goes the extra mile at St. Anne’s to educate the kids,” said Sunderman. “I’ve developed a lot of trust in her style as a teacher, and she does a good job of maintaining discipline in the classroom and maintaining focus. She’s really set herself apart as an educator in a small school like that.”
Given the significance of farming to the local economy, the Old Farm owner said agriculture was an important subject for students to learn, but was lacking in his schooling at the time he graduated from Le Sueur-Henderson. It was refreshing for him to see the recent launch of a new agriculture program at LS-H and instructors like Madson embracing the subject at St. Anne’s and beyond.
“It’s really exciting to see a teacher like Haley integrate agriculture into the classroom at a young age, because it provides you with so many examples you can use in math and science and reading. It’s a real-world example that’s hands-on and is something that’s important to the community that we live in,” said Sunderman. “Maybe it’s something that can drum up some interest in kids that they can use later on in their educational career and maybe it’s a pathway into a career in agriculture.”