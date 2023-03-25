After one of the snowiest winters on record, experts are warning that there’s an elevated chance of significant flooding this spring, depending on how quickly fields across the region unleash the several inches of water they now contain.
According to the National Weather Service’s forecasts, the flooding could be particularly severe in Rice County. NOAA is projecting a two thirds chance of moderate flooding along the Cannon River in Northfield, and a one third chance of severe flooding.
Some flooding could also be seen along the Minnesota River Valley, but it’s projected to be much less severe. NWS forecasts project a roughly 75% chance of mild flooding along the Minnesota River at Henderson, but only a 10% chance of even moderate flooding.
Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said that flooding risks currently stand at several times their historical averages. That increased risk of flooding has been driven by remarkable precipitation, influenced by a La Nina pattern.
Marked by colder than normal waters off of the coast of South America, La Nina is a climate phenomenon with wide-reaching effects. This year’s La Nina was the third in a row, but the impact of La Nina on Minnesota winters is often mild or mixed.
Temperatures this winter have hewed closely to recent historical averages, which have been trending upward, perhaps offsetting some of the La Nina effect. However, this has been the sixth snowiest winter on record, said NWS Service Coordination Hydrologist Mike Welvaert.
Welvaert said that flooding projections along the Minnesota River appear to be lower because of somewhat lower precipitation and ground moisture levels in Western Minnesota. However, smaller tributaries could be at increased risk of flooding.
As Todd Kolander with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’s Division of Ecological and Water Resources noted, the amount of moisture contained within snowpacks appears to steadily increase as one moves east, with the Mississippi River Valley at risk of major flooding.
The risk of flooding has continued to build as March has delivered cool temperatures and more precipitation. Overall, the NWS’s projections suggest that unseasonably cool temperatures and precipitation are likely to continue into April.
However, a brief spike in temperatures could easily deliver more rapid melt and flooding. If the weather continues to stay so unseasonably cold that little snowmelt is able to take place, the risk of a potentially rapid melt continues to increase.
Kolander said the odds of that absorption taking place are likely to increase if high temperatures hover around the 40s over the next few weeks, allowing the snowpacks to melt slowly and release moisture little by little.
Kevin Strauss, Community Engagement Coordinator at Clean River Partners in Northfield, noted that there’s plenty of water quality risks inherent in major flooding. As floodwaters rise, everything from manure pits to industrial waste can pollute surrounding waters.
In the Cannon River Valley, Strauss said that only a relatively small share of land is in potential floodplains, helping to limit the risk to farmers. However, rising waters can erode river banks and potentially carry material into local waters.
While the Cannon Valley hasn’t experienced major flooding since 2016, Strauss said that the region is prepared thanks to the collaboration between local farmers, Clean River Partners and the Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District.
A wet, soggy early spring like forecasts seem to indicate could pose its own challenges for local farmers. However, Steven Read, of Shepherd's Way Farms, sounded an optimistic tone, suggesting that at least some of the moisture will be absorbed by the soil.
While conceding that farmers won’t get into the fields as early as they did last year, Read said that the abundance of snow has prevented the kind of hard frost that would foreclose the potential for previously dry soils to absorb some much needed moisture.
“We do have to expect that the lowlands suffer from some flooding, but hopefully we’ll be able to recoup a lot of water into the soils,” he said.