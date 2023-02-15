In bygone days, each fish served at the annual Ash Wednesday fish fry at the Le Center Sportsmen’s Club was caught and cleaned by club members. Nowadays, the ready-to-cook fillets of Alaskan pollock arrive in 10-pound boxes.
But that's about all that's changed in this more than half-century tradition. It's still one of the area’s first fish fries of Lent. It still brings together folks from all around the region. And it still offers up delicious, crispy-coated fish with all the trimmings.
This year’s fish fry is scheduled for Feb. 22. Fish will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. at the clubhouse, S. Plut Ave., east of the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds and south of the city swimming pool on state Hwy. 99 in Le Center.
The cost is $16 at the door and is all-you-care-to-eat for those eating in. Takeout and delivery is also available in city limits.
Jerry Cooney of Le Center, who’s been a member of the club for some 30 years, sums up the reason to come in three words: “It tastes good,” he said, adding, “It brings the community together and it’s a good tradition."
Cyril Miller, also of Le Center, couldn’t say exactly how long he’s been part of the event. But he remembers cleaning bullhead with his father for the feed not long after the family moved to Le Center in 1948. His father, Matt, was a devoted member, serving in elected positions in the club and once being named “Sportsman of the Year.” A photo of the elder Miller hangs in the club, where he is pictured on the parade float for the club then the Le Center chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America in about 1959.
Traditions may evolve over time. But for the Sportsmen’s Club fish fry, important things like service, community and good food live on.
Call Ben McGrath at 507-317-4651 to place orders for takeout or delivery.