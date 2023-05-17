A newly formed Le Sueur County activist group, We Are The Taxpayer, hosted a meeting on Thursday, May 11 featuring keynote speaker Trevor Loudon, a New Zealand blogger, author, and filmmaker, who claimed “Minnesota is in the grip of Marxist revolution” orchestrated by “subversives” secretly working for China, Russia and other foreign adversaries.

Trevor Loudon

New Zealand blogger, author and filmmaker Trevor Loudon was invited to speak at the American Legion Post 108 in Le Center by newly-founded activist group We Are The Taxpayer. In his remarks, Loudon accused public figures and federal organizations at the federal, state and local level of participating in a Marxist conspiracy to overthrow capitalism. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Trevor Loudon Brochure

A brochure was sent out via mail to Le Sueur County residents ahead of the Trevor Loudon speaking event. The mailer also included a survey with a variety of local politics questions.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments