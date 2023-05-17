A newly formed Le Sueur County activist group, We Are The Taxpayer, hosted a meeting on Thursday, May 11 featuring keynote speaker Trevor Loudon, a New Zealand blogger, author, and filmmaker, who claimed “Minnesota is in the grip of Marxist revolution” orchestrated by “subversives” secretly working for China, Russia and other foreign adversaries.
“We have tens of thousands of traitors in the country now, folks at federal state and local level, tens of thousands of them. It’s the reason why we have the problems we do,” Loudon told a mostly receptive audience of around 50-100 people at the American Legion Post 108 in Le Center. Brochures had been sent out by mail to Le Sueur County residents advertising the event and featuring a survey asking questions about voter integrity, school issues and more.
In his remarks at the Le Center event, Loudon claimed that America’s federal and state governments, as well as non-government organizations, had been infiltrated by “enemies” seeking the downfall of capitalism.
He called for espionage investigations into over 100 Democratic congressmen and a few Republicans he accused of working for foreign governments, claimed President Joe Biden “has been working for the Chinese since 2001,” and accused a sweeping number of DFL officials of being Marxists, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, former vice presidents Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale, Attorney General Keith Ellison and the late Sen. Paul Wellstone.
Loudon has made similar charges of alleged Marxist and communist subversion since the 1980s as the face of the Campaign for a Soviet-Free New Zealand.
His speech included unfounded claims that the COVID-19 pandemic was deliberately released by China to harm then-President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, that the riots in reaction to the death of George Floyd were pre-planned by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and that communist subversives in Congress were responsible for the dissolution of the House of Un-American Activities Committee, which led investigations into alleged communist sympathizers in government and Hollywood during the second Red Scare.
Loudon’s remarks generated multiple rounds of applause from the crowd over the course of the night. At least one audience member raised his hand to express skepticism of the speaker’s claims and questioned him on his qualifications. Loudon responded that he didn’t have a Ph.D., but that he had authored multiple books and films on the subject and had not been sued.
Local
Among Loudon’s targets was the Blandin Foundation, a private foundation based in Grand Rapids which awards grants to rural Minnesota counties, cities and organizations to promote broadband connectivity; community leadership; local arts, culture and activities; inclusivity of minority populations; and economic development.
Loudon charged that the foundation was run by “leftists,” and that diversity, equity and inclusion were “Marxist buzzwords,” signaling a plot to shift the state’s voting patterns to the left by welcoming immigrants, and claimed that grant-giving entities promoting the development of low-income housing and sustainable land management practices were cooperating with the United Nations in a covert conspiracy to displace rural residents and manipulating city councilors and county commissioners with grant dollars.
“They’re going to lock up all of your land, they’re going to make it impossible to farm, they’re going to drive your people into the cities, they’re going to fill your cities with immigrants, and in 15 years time, you will not recognize the state,” said Loudon. “Plus, they will be at your kids 24/7, turning your kids into little progressives and little socialists who don’t quite know what gender they are.”
Le Sueur County Broadband Initiative Coordinator Barbara Droher-Kline, who has worked closely with the Blandin Foundation since 2018, disputed Loudon’s accusations that the organization was pushing an agenda.
“They really got us moving in a direction of partnering with companies to get broadband in the county,” said Droher-Kline. “That was the only focus. There was nothing about any of the other issues that he addressed; it was simply to give us expertise and resources to focus on broadband planning.”
“I know that Blandin is changing direction, they got out of the broadband stuff, they have always been very gracious to work with, and we’ve only had very narrow topics that we work with them on,” she continued. “None of everything else that’s been talked about has ever come up.”
Between 2019 and 2020, Le Sueur County received over $120,000 in Blandin grants distributed to support a broadband feasibility study, increase broadband access and develop community outreach education. The county also received a $130,000 leadership boost grant in 2022, which will be used to purchase a coffee and ice cream trailer to service community events, county outreach and fundraisers for 4-H, FFA and TCU Public Schools.
“It was entirely my idea that I worked with the county officials and Fairgrounds people. Of course, they loved it,” said Droher-Kline. “Blandin had nothing to do with that idea. It was my idea that we ran past them and they liked it.”
The Blandin Foundation declined a request for comment.
Marie Meyer, a founder of We Are The Taxpayer, said the group was formed to rally against outside influencers, which she said were offering federal and state grants to manipulate local elected officials to support green energy and immigration.
“They’re coming in and influencing our commissioners with rules, regulations maybe built around climate change and encouraging our commissioners to sign up. They’re using a lot of our tax money to accomplish their goals,” said Meyer. “They are not elected officials. They should have no part in the say or outcome in our government. We elected our commissioners to do the job, not them.”