St. Peter Election 1

An election volunteer at the St. Peter Community Center checks a resident's registration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

With the Governor's Office and a number of key federal, state and local seats up for election this year, residents in Le Sueur, St. Peter, Le Center and Cleveland headed to their local precincts to cast their ballots. 

Le Sueur Election 1

Voters cast their ballots at Le Sueur City Hall in the 2022 midterm elections. (Carson Hugehs/southernminn.com)


Le Sueur Election 2

An election volunteer checks Le Sueur voters' registration. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Peter Election 2

St. Peter Voters in Ward II cast their ballots at the St. Peter Community Center gymnasium in the 2022 midterm elections. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments