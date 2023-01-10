(Front to back) Richard Chilmann, Robin Wilke and Gail Chilmann snowshoed under a light snowfall at River Park. The Chilmanns collaborated with the City of Le Sueur to clear the trail for public use. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
After being blasted with blizzards over the past few weeks, Minnesota winters can feel like a pain. But thanks to a new attraction at River Park, it’s easier than ever for Le Sueur residents to find enjoyment in the recent snowfalls.
On Dec. 29, the City of Le Sueur announced the opening of a new hiking and snowshoe trail at River Park. Featuring nearly three miles of loops winding between the woodlands just west of downtown Le Sueur, there’s been a better time to strap on a pair of snowshoes and enjoy a winter excursion.
The story of the River Park Trail’s development begins with local residents Richard and Gail Chilmann, who saw the parkland’s potential while venturing into the woods before the first snowfall of 2021. Though there were obstacles such as logs and trees, the couple had little trouble completing their hike.
So last spring, the Chilmanns approached the City of Le Sueur about clearing out a path for snowshoeing. With the city’s permission, they began clearing out what would grow into a three-mile trail network.
But all the progress they made that spring was wiped out by a flood, so the Chilmanns had to wait until fall of last year to resume their efforts.
“It was a mess. There were branches and logs and so we came out with the weed whip and chainsaw,” said Gail.
With the help of some friends and city staff, the Chilmanns cleaned up the trail just in time for winter.
The network offers visitors opportunities to explore River Park’s natural splendor at their leisure. Those who want their trek to be short and sweet can travel the innermost loop, which takes hikers and snowshoers in a circle from and back to the parking lot. Those who wish to travel deeper into the woods will find a multitude of branching paths along the way.
Orange dots have been temporarily painted on the trees adjacent to the path to mark the trail until more permanent signage is installed this spring. The Chilmanns have also placed maps along the trail which mark where you are in the network.
Within its first week of opening, the trail is already proving popular with local residents. Robin Wilke said she had never been snowshoeing before the River Park Trail opened, but has now traveled it six times.
“I try to do it every day if I can,” said Wilke. “When they got it open and ran and got some snowshoes because I didn’t have any. I had always wanted to do it, so I took my niece’s and used hers for the first time and I loved it, so I had to go get my own.”
Richard knew of at least 30 people who have been out to see the trail and both he and Gail have been organizing events like night time snowshoeing and inviting people on the Le Sueur Residents Facebook page to get people together and enjoy the park.
“We’re hoping that we can get some group formed that people can add to and we can PR it if there’s events,” said Richard.