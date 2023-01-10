River Park Snowshoe Trail

Left to right, Richard Chilman, Robin Wilke and Gail Chilman travel the inner loop of the new snowshoe trail at River Park. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

After being blasted with blizzards over the past few weeks, Minnesota winters can feel like a pain. But thanks to a new attraction at River Park, it’s easier than ever for Le Sueur residents to find enjoyment in the recent snowfalls.


Orange dot

Orange dots have been temporarily placed on trees in River Park to mark the snowshoe trail. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
River Park Snowshoe Trail 2

(Front to back) Richard Chilmann, Robin Wilke and Gail Chilmann snowshoed under a light snowfall at River Park. The Chilmanns collaborated with the City of Le Sueur to clear the trail for public use. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments