Sheriff: Trash bin started Waterville bar fire
Kristine Goodrich
May 24, 2022
Updated 1 hr ago

The Funky Munky Saloon was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. A pickup and the siding of an adjacent building also were damaged.

The fire that destroyed the Funky Munky Bar in Waterville started in outdoor trash bins, investigators have determined.

Photographs taken by the Waterville police officer who spotted the March 26 fire were used to determine the origin of the fire, according to a news release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.

The fire is believed to have started in plastic garbage bins outside the backside of the building. It's still not known how the fire started in the bins.

Anyone who observed any activity in the alley behind the bar shortly before the fire is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 507-357-4440.

The fire spread to a wood overhang above the trash bins, into the roof and attic and then spread through the building. The bar was destroyed.

The nearby NAPA and Wiste's Meats buildings also sustained damage, including the apartments above the meat market. Multiple vehicles in the alley also were damaged.

The Sheriff's Office, Waterville Police Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office conducted the investigation.