A new partnership between the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Human Services is aiming to enhance enforcement of welfare fraud at the local level.
On Feb. 7, the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement between the departments establishing a dedicated fraud prevention investigator position in the Sheriff’s Office.
The position, which has been assigned to a current Sheriff’s deputy, serves as a full-time liaison between law enforcement and Human Services, responsible for reviewing and investigating potentially fraudulent claims of food, cash, health care and child care assistance.
Previously, Le Sueur County Human Services referred their suspicions of fraud to the Minnesota Prairie County Alliance, a tri-county human services organization primarily serving Dodge, Steele and Waseca Counties.
MNPrairie handled Le Sueur County’s referrals and would then deliver them to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office or County Attorney if the claim was determined to warrant criminal action.
“As you can see in that process, I think it was clunky and it wasn’t very efficient,” said County Administrator Joe Martin. “It felt like, from many different parties, that maybe our investigations weren’t getting the attention needed because this investigator was working at a multi-county environment.”
Referring cases to an outside party for investigation also made it difficult for Le Sueur County to track their progress, Martin added. With the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office now handling investigations in-house, the County Administrator was hopeful there would be more open lines of communication between Human Services and investigators.
“When a financial worker has any alarm and any suspicion that something might not be right, they can just go directly to the Sheriff’s Office investigator who will conduct those investigations,” said Martin.
If the investigator determines that there is a case of an intentional program violation, they may refer the case for either criminal prosecution or an administrative fraud disqualification hearing.
“From my understanding, most of these can be honest mistakes, which is why we do call it prevention,” said Martin. “But some of them may escalate up to criminal prosecution, which then go to the county attorney.”
County Sheriff Brett Mason said it will be a benefit to the community to have someone local handling fraud prevention.
“We have an agent that will be an investigator that will be assigned to this. They know the people in the community, they know the people in the community and ultimately it’s going to benefit all the citizens of Le Sueur County because there will eb checks and balances on welfare fraud,” said Mason. “More importantly, we will be able to assist in being preventative as well.”
There is a cost to county handling investigations locally. MNPrairie’s services were available to Le Sueur County free of charge, but handling fraud prevention locally required additional funds in the 2023 budget.
“We do know that the state of Minnesota does provide grant funds so other counties that have these positions do receive grant funds depending on the number of caseloads they have,” said Martin. “ We’re assuming we’ll be eligible to receive grant funds for $30,000-40,000.”