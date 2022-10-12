The Le Center City Council accepted the resignation of a longtime police officer, contracted an outside firm to analyze its water rates and passed a new noise ordinance at its Tuesday meeting.
Sgt. Dan Steffen, who has spent nearly 29 years on the Le Center Police Department, submitted his letter of resignation to the council, announcing his last day on the force would be Jan. 5, 2023.
“I would like to thank you and also 12-year old-me would like to thank you,” Steffen told the City Council. ”I remember in 1979 I was walking home with my best friend and he goes, ‘What do you want to do when you get older?’ ‘I want to be a cop.’ … You guys gave me the opportunity, I know none of you guys hired me, but you made it a place where I wanted to stay.”
Steffen announced his intent to resign as he launched his candidacy for a seat on the Le Center City Council. Four candidates are competing for two council positions, including incumbent Jennifer Weiers, Schwickert’s business development representative Shawn Boyle, Le Sueur County Public Health nurse Vanessa Holicky and Steffen.
The vacancy in the Le Center Police Department has been opened up for a full-time officer. Pending applications, Police Chief Derek Carlsrud said the application period would remain open until Oct. 31. As of Oct. 11, two candidates have expressed interest in the position, and one has applied.
Water rates
The Le Center City Council voted to contract Abdo Financial Solutions to analyze the municipality’s water and sewer rates amid declining utility funds. A rate study has not been conducted in the city of Le Center for 20 years, according to City Administrator Dan Evans.
“After much studying through our audit services and so forth, it was determined there definitely needs to be a review of this because those funds are not or soon will not be self-supported,” said Mayor Josh Fredrickson.
The city received three options from financial services companies offering to analyze the city’s fund balance, outstanding debts and policies to craft recommendations on how to build a more sustainable model for the water and sewer fund.
The $13,500 offer by Abdo was the least expensive option, but also the narrowest, compared to an $18,875 option by Baker Tilly and a $23,350 option by Ehlers with an additional $9,000 offer by Bolton & Menk to develop a 10-year capital improvement plan for the city. The other proposals did not require or mention a capital improvement plan.
"Abdo coming in at the least amount probably offers the most basic concept of what a water rate study would be," said Evans. "Their scope was very narrow, but it was implied on what their services were, they're going to project farther than 10 years out like the others."
Evans advised the City Council that all of companies would provide a quality service, but that Abdo made the most sense for the city relative to the price tag and the municipality's needs.
"We just really need some directions in planning and working with our tiered system and significant industrial users," said Evans. "I'm confident that Abdo is coming in at the lowest price and I'm confident in their ability."
Noise ordinance
The city council unanimously adopted a new ordinance aimed at strengthening the police department’s power to crack down on disruptive noise. The regulation goes into effect on Oct. 20.
Sounds reverberating from radios, disc players, musical instruments, speakers and sound systems, disc jockey systems and other devices are explicitly covered by the new ordinance. If, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., the noise can be clearly heard emanating 25 feet away from an automobile or 50 feet away from a property, police are authorized to cite parties responsible for violating the city ordinance.
If the motor vehicle or property owner is present at the time of the violation, they will be held responsible for the noise. In the event of the owner’s absence, the person in control of the automobile or in charge of the property at the time of the violation may be cited.
Breaking the noise ordinance will constitute a misdemeanor.
The ordinance carves out exceptions for the Le Sueur County Fair and events sponsored by the City of Le Center. But, any non-city event held at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds outside of the annual fair can be cited for noise complaints.