Sean Kulzer and Naima Bravo were crowned Le Sueur-Henderson's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. The royal court, left to right, consists of Cayden Luna, Landen Fahey, Jack Steinborn, Beau Becker Sean Kulzer, Naima Bravo, Melanie Smykalski, Chloe Brandt, Andrea Terwedo and Alexis Terwedo. (Courtesy of LS-H)
Le Sueur-Henderson welcomed two students into the annals of LS-H Homecoming Royalty. On Monday, Sean Kulzer and Naima Bravo were crowned 2022 Homecoming King and Queen in a coronation ceremony.
The pair were selected from a royal court consisting of 10 students, including Cayden Luna, Landen Fahey, Jack Steinborn, Beau Becker, Melanie Smykalski, Chloe Brandt, Andrea Terwedo and Alexis Terwedo.
Le Sueur-Henderson is celebrating Homecoming all week with a series of special lunchroom activities and dress-up days including USA Day on Monday, Sept. 19, Cowboy/Cowgirl Day on Tuesday, Wacky Day on Wednesday, Career Day on Thursday, and Giant Pride Day on Friday.
The public is invited to show their school spirit this week at several upcoming sporting events. On Thursday, the LS-H Varsity girls tennis team takes on Sibley East at 4:15 p.m. and the Varsity volleyball team battles Norwood Young America at 7 p.m. The LS-H football team caps off Homecoming week in a competition against Blue Earth Area at 7 p.m. on Friday.
