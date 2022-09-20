LS-H Homecoming
Sean Kulzer and Naima Bravo were crowned Le Sueur-Henderson's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. The royal court, left to right, consists of Cayden Luna, Landen Fahey, Jack Steinborn, Beau Becker Sean Kulzer, Naima Bravo, Melanie Smykalski, Chloe Brandt, Andrea Terwedo and Alexis Terwedo. (Courtesy of LS-H)

Le Sueur-Henderson welcomed two students into the annals of LS-H Homecoming Royalty. On Monday, Sean Kulzer and Naima Bravo were crowned 2022 Homecoming King and Queen in a coronation ceremony.

LS-H Homecoming 2

Le Sueur-Henderson students dress up in red, white and blue on Monday for Homecoming week. (Courtesy of LS-H)
Homecoming Musical Chairs

Le Sueur-Henderson students play musical chairs during lunch hour on Monday. (Courtesy of LS-H)
LS-H Homecoming tug of war

On Tuesday, teams of students competed in a game of war during lunch hour. (Courtesy of LS-H)

