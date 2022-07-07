The Cleveland City Council welcomed its newest member Tuesday night in 11-year resident Tonya Schummer.
Schummer was one of two candidates that applied to fill the vacant seat on the Cleveland City Council in the wake of the death of Councilor Glenn Beer. She holds prior city experience from serving on the Cleveland Planning Commission since January and was unanimously appointed by the City Council to fill in for the rest of Beer’s term until the end of the year. While Beer’s term was set to expire in 2024, the vacancy triggers a special election this November.
“It’s a goal that I’ve had for quite some time, and now that my little children are grown, I have the free time to step up and do something for the community,” said Schummer.
Schummer’s interest in the council goes beyond 2022. Prior to council discussion, Schummer indicated she would still plan to run for a seat in November if not appointed by the board.
“I would be honored to help,” Schummer told the council. “I know it’s a touchy situation, and Glenn is a big guy to replace, but I would be happy to do that.”
Cleveland resident Don Polzine also threw his hat into the ring for the position.
“I’ve been involved in the city every year. I’ve attended council meetings and I ran council meetings as a part-time city administrator,” Polzine told the council. “I kind of know how things operate, and I felt that now would be a good time to fill in.”
Schummer will be sworn in at Cleveland’s August council meeting.
Cleveland Picnic Shelter
At the same July 5 meeting, the Cleveland City Council granted the Cleveland Public Schools Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) permission to build a new pavilion on the school playground within the right of way.
The PTO’s plans consist of a 20-foot-by-400-foot picnic shelter on the east side of the playground. The organization sought permission from the city when notified the structure would fall within the right of way of the south side of Main Street. The Cleveland school playground structure is currently 20 feet in the right of way as is.
The picnic shelter is planned to face north and south, rather than east and west, so the structure matches the width of the playground. Since the issue with building the facility was a right of way issue, rather than a zoning issue, the city did not need to grant a variance.
In addition to the picnic shelter, the PTO proposed the installation of a sidewalk to make the playground area handicap accessible, but at this time, it’s still unknown if an ADA-compliant sidewalk could be built in the area.
The Cleveland City Council approved the new picnic shelter while Mayor Don McCabe said the sidewalk would need to be considered as a separate issue.