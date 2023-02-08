As the Le Sueur-Henderson School District moves forward with plans to build an elementary addition to Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School, the School Board is entertaining offers for the Park Elementary school building.
On Monday, Feb. 6, the LS-H School Board authorized a proposal to have the Cara Bishop True Real Estate Team in Henderson list the Park Elementary building at a price of $600,000. The listing is expected to be posted on either March 1 or March 15.
Selling Park Elementary could serve as a profitable alternative to demolishing the school building after the School District constructs a new elementary school, which is currently estimated for completion in 2024.
But the vote to list Park Elementary on the market isn’t a commitment to sell, said Superintendent Jim Wagner. At this stage, LS-H is exploring what offers are out there for the building and potentially the land behind it.
“It’s a low risk because we don’t have to sell,” said Wagner. “The big thing for us is there’s a potential buyer out there and there are things they can provide. It would be crazy not to look at the offers that are out there.”
“It’s potentially money in the district’s pocket.” added School Board Director Brian Sorenson.
The district’s plans to construct an approximately 90,000-square-foot, two story elementary building was authorized by the passage of last year’s referendum, allowing LS-H to borrow up to $39.9 million for the project.
Wagner said the district is hoping to break ground on construction in May of this year. Since the fall of 2022, architects have been collaborating a steering committee made up of community members, school staff and district officials to draft designs for the new elementary building. The design process is now in its last stages, with architects preparing final drafts of what the school building will look like.
“It’s really starting to take shape,” said Wagner. “ All the groups have given input on colors, designs, overall exterior, interior and just overall layout. They’re finalizing that and getting plans ready to present to the city.”
The high school softball fields fall within the construction site, so after the groundbreaking, Wagner said the Giants softball team will temporarily move games from the Le Sueur-Henderson grounds to the field at Park Elementary.
As the district inches closer to construction, Wagner has begun discussions with the district principals on moving fourth and fifth grade students from Hilltop Elementary to classes at Park Elementary next school year due to the small class sizes of the incoming grades.
“Due to the numbers we have in our current third and fourth grade, it’s feasible we could have only two sections in those two grades at a large average of 25-26 [students] per section,” said Wagner. “We’re trying to figure out if that makes sense to still bus four sections over to Hilltop.”
The superintendent said that Park Elementary could reasonably accommodate the fourth and fifth grade classes at Hilltop while keeping class sizes relatively small. But at this point, no decision has been made on what to do with the classes.