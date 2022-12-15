Santa Anonymous

Werner Giesen, Pat Sullivan and Steve Erickson brought bags of gifts to families in need outside St. Mary’s Church as volunteers with Santa Anonymous and Adopt-A-Family. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

In the spirit of the season of giving, community donors and volunteers worked together to ensure every child in Le Sueur County can have a merry Christmas.


Steve Erickson carries two bags of gifts for a local family while volunteering for the Santa Anonymous and Adopt-A-Family programs.
St. Mary’s Church was filled wall-to-wall with bags of gifts for over 200 Le Sueur County families in need. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)

