In the spirit of the season of giving, community donors and volunteers worked together to ensure every child in Le Sueur County can have a merry Christmas.
Volunteers for charitable programs Santa Anonymous and Adopt-A-Family carried gallon-sized bags filled to the brim with toys, clothing and household essentials to a steady convoy of families in need outside St. Mary’s Church in Le Center on Monday afternoon.
The annual gift-giving tradition has become a mainstay of the holiday season in Le Sueur County — both for parents who can’t afford to fulfill their kids’ Christmas wishes and community members ready to lend a helping hand.
Each year, Le Sueur County Human Services receives wish lists from local parents and guardians requesting toys and clothing for their children. Those wish lists are then distributed anonymously to shoppers who purchase Christmas gifts on their behalf. Santa Anonymous specializes in gifting toys and Adopt-a-Family in donating clothes.
Many local donors have gone the extra step for Le Sueur County families. Luann Leach of Santa Anonymous said they’ve received homemade quilts, clothing and crafts from quilters and crafters using their talents to bring unique gifts and comfort to low-income families.
“Donations have just been tremendous this year,” said Leach “People who have shopped for individual families have been very generous and many other groups participate with their donations such as quilters, crafters, and volunteer organizations. 4-H groups.”
Each family with a teenager was also gifted a hygiene pack with essentials like deodorant, shampoo and toothpaste by Adopt-A-Family.
Come Monday afternoon, Santa Anonymous and Adopt-A-Family collected gift bags for 238 individual Le Sueur County families. The St. Mary’s Church kitchen area was filled wall-to-wall with piles of presents before a convoy of vehicles arrived at 1 a.m. sharp to pick up their gifts.
A deputy with the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office guided cars into the St. Mary’s parking lot. As each parent drove up the curb, volunteers took their assigned numbers and hauled the gift bags into their back seats.
Santa Anonymous, which is hosted by Le Sueur County Human Services, has been running since 1977 when Phylis Harrison, with the Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC), reached out to the Jaycee Women group to start a gift giving organization in Le Sueur County. While the Jaycee Women group has since been dissolved, Santa Anonymous remains strong with the help of determined volunteers.
What started with a three-day event to service 50 families has reduced in days yet multiplied in impact. It is now a one-day, six-hour marathon, serving hundreds with the help of volunteers and donations from the community.
Adopt-a-Family partnered with Santa Anonymous four years ago and provides registered families in communities, like Le Center, Le Sueur, Kasota, Waterville and New Prague, with gifts and essentials, like clothing and personal care items for teens tailored for each specific family.
“We really do have great volunteers,” said Leach. “This isn’t just a two-week project; this goes on for months throughout the year.”