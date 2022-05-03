A rural Le Sueur man filed a guilty plea for repeatedly ramming a car with the victim inside and fleeing police in his vehicle.
Jeffrey Allen Wolf, 33, was charged with felony second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, felony domestic assault, felony threats of violence, felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor trespassing.
Wolf pled guilty to the second degree assault and fleeing a peace officer charges and is to be sentenced on May 10 by Judge Patrick Goggins.
According to the complaint, the Feb 1 incident began when Wolf approached the victim while they were serving a client in Shakopee and began shouting derogatory names. After the victim finished their work, Wolf followed them to their parents' house.
Wolf pulled into the driveway and parked behind the victim and told them over the phone to get into his car or he would ram their vehicle. The victim said no and Wolf backed up and drove forward, striking the car.
The defendant didn't let up according to victim testimony. He proceeded to hit the victim's car eight times without pausing. After the eighth blow, the victim managed to escape the vehicle and film Wolf hitting the car. He then drove off and left the property.
The victim's car was damaged with scratches to the rear driver's side bumper.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene and viewed the recorded video of Wolf before launching a search. The victim contacted law enforcement believing he was in Shakopee based on text messages from Wolf stating if they didn't answer "they die."
The messages didn't specify who "they" referred to, but the victim guessed it was a threat against their client in Shakopee. Wolf also sent a video parking near the client's home.
The victim continued to relay threatening comments from Wolf as the search proceeded. He allegedly said he "will blow them up by car" and that "he put something on their car that is simple and only needs a signal then it blows." The comments were vague and did not mention the client.
He allegedly told the victim he would come for them next, telling them "he is coming to parents in all black N blow us up," and that they "either come to him or he comes here (the victim's parent's house) and blowing us up."
At 3:53 a.m. on Feb. 2, law enforcement reportedly detected Wolf's vehicle and the car was fleeing southbound on Le Sueur Ave. The chase continued south on Hwy. 13 toward City of Waterville, until Wolf turned westbound on Hwy. 60.
The Sheriff's Office discontinued their pursuit near the intersection of Hwy. 60 and County Road 6 as traffic picked up.
Wolf was previously convicted of fifth degree assault in 2015, terroristic threats in 2015 and stalking in 2012.