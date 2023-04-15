There’s nothing that lights up a classroom like a good story.
Seated in a semicircle on the classroom floor, the children in Nicole Sampson’s kindergarten class were completely entranced as guest storyteller Kim Hammes reached into her bookbag. She pulled out an old favorite, a picture book with a yellow, smiling taxicab on the front cover. Hammes asked if the kids remembered the book. The class shouted back in unison, “Maxi the Little Taxi.”
The story of Maxi the Taxi’s first day zooming around the city, splashing through mud puddles and dodging a messy encounter with a pigeon, was a familiar tale to the Kindergarten class. It’s one of the many books Hammes read to the young learners over the past school year through the new Rotary Readers program.
Since the initiative’s debut last fall, Wednesdays have become an event to look forward to for Park Elementary School children. Volunteers with the Le Sueur Rotary Club visit all K-3 classrooms twice a month to read stories to students and promote local literacy.
The program has been a hit with students like those in Kathy Leary’s first grade classroom. The educator reported that one boy in her class told her he appreciated adults taking time out of their busy schedules to come and read. Another student, a girl, said she liked when the readers shared their favorite books so that she would have a new favorite book to read.
“The kids just love to see a different variety of different people,” said Leary. “Everyone that comes into the classroom has a different way to read and a different talent to share with the kids. Some read just one story, I’ve had some read several stories and I’ve had some bring a guitar and sing with them.”
Each Rotary Reader has their own approach to storytelling. Some volunteers read from their own household favorites, while others have turned to recommendations from teachers or the Le Sueur Library.
As a storyteller, Hammes likes reading books that are easy for Kindergartners up to third graders to enjoy. It makes storytime both breezy and engaging.
“They like the simple books and I let them be more interactive with them, but I don’t change up the books for any of the grade levels,” said Hammes. “And that was on the advice of [Special Education teacher] Megan Schwarz — keep it simple silly.”
Having such a wide range of adults outside the school system come to read helps students understand that reading isn’t just schoolwork, but a lifelong skill, said second grade teacher Stefanie Eischens. The educator added that the program serves as a unique bridge between students and their small town.
“We’re very fortunate to have something like this because in bigger schools this would not be able to happen,” said Eischens. “A lot of these kiddos see these community people at church or different athletic events and this is a unique opportunity to build that interaction with our school and our community.”
The Le Sueur Rotary Club is no stranger to helping early age learners. Efforts like the Backpack Nutrition program and Rotary Literacy program have provided elementary students with food and school supplies necessary for their education. But Rotary Readers is unique in bringing community volunteers directly into the classroom.
“We want to be good stewards of the community and the more we can have the communities and people from our communities come into our building, the better our relationship develops,” said Park Elementary Principal Darren Kern. “I believe pretty strongly that in communities the size of Le Sueur and Henderson, a school is only as strong as its community and communities are only as strong as their school system, so that partnership is really important.”
Between Rotarian Henry Endres, Kern and Park Special Education Teacher and liaison Megan Schwarz, the Rotary Readers program was developed to expand on the Rotary’s mission to further education opportunities locally. Principal Kern noted that families are a lot busier than they used to be and time that was once spent reading to one’s child has been displaced by work, after-school activities and homework. Rotary Readers provides some of this valuable storytime during school hours and strengthens connections between the school and wider community.
“It was a way that Rotarians could get into school to help and read and kids enjoy it,” said Endres, who now serves as one of 12 regular volunteer readers. “It’s been a good first year.“
During the final Rotary Readers session at the end of May, each Park Elementary student will get to take home a book of their very own thanks to a $15,000 grant awarded to the Le Sueur Rotary Club by Rotary International. Leary, who is ordering the books for Park students, said a portion of the funds will be spent on bilingual and Spanish children’s books so that all families in the community receive a book that fits their needs.
The remaining funds will be used for community book distributions at events like Kindergarten Round-Up and the Giant Celebration parade.
“Our goal is to get books in as many hands of children as possible so we can have their parents engaged in reading with them,” said Rotarian Cheryl Amundson. “$15,000 will get us a lot of books.”