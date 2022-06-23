Between the winding river crosswalk, the new welcome sign on the corner of Bridge and Main and raised plaza, the recent transformation of Main Street catches the eye of all traffic coming through town.
But it’s not just the city that’s giving the downtown area a makeover. In recent weeks, the Le Sueur Rotary Club installed a new clock and beautified Pierre Le Sueur Park (also known as Fountain Park) to help bring the festival atmosphere of Main Street to life.
Just in time for the Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce’s Summer in the Valley concert on Main Street June 16, the Le Sueur Rotary Club debuted a new 11-foot tall Rotary Clock across the street from Mac’s Green Mill Bar.
Designed by local Rotarians and shipped all the way from Electric Time Company in Massachusetts, the street clock is modeled after other Rotary clocks that populate communities around the globe.
The clock face bears the logo of Rotary Club International and features the word “Le Sueur” in gold arching just above the face. Due to a GPS tracker, the clock is positioned to always tell the correct time and the face lights up at night.
“It’s one way to recognize the Rotary Club, and it’s a beautiful piece,” said Rotarian Betty Jo Braun. “It really enhances the downtown area to have this nice clock on the festival street. It’s a gift from the Rotary Club to the city of Le Sueur and the surrounding community, thanking them for all the support they’ve given our club over the years.”
The Rotary Club initially brought its design to the city last year, and electric utilities were laid out in a manner so the clock could be plugged in once it arrived. The Rotary Club celebrated the new installation by holding a dedication ceremony at the Summer in the Valley concert.
“I was downtown this morning, and I actually drove past it twice because it’s so cool to see it out there telling time,” said Braun.
On the other side of Main Street, Pierre Le Sueur Park received a major facelift due to the efforts of three Rotary newcomers. Meghan Roby, Kim Hammes and Ruth Vortherms. The once bare pocket park now features decorative flowers in pots and hanging baskets and five strings of solar-powered lights that keep the park bright and welcoming in nighttime hours.
The three Rotarians initially set out to work on a service project together in 2019. The Rotary Club encourages new members with $1,000 grants for service projects and Hames and Vortherms were returning to Rotary after years of absence while Roby was joining as an all-new member.
But when COVID-19 struck, the three were forced to reconsider what their service project was going to be. Due to the renovation of Main Street, the three were inspired to beautify the nearby Pierre Le Sueur Park.
Roby said she wanted to brighten up the area and make the space to be more inviting to people entering town.
“It’s been an eyesore, kind of neglected, and it’s what people see when they’re first entering town.” said Roby. “One of the big things we wanted to change was how dark it was. When you would go out at night it was not a welcoming place because it was so dark.”
The trio coordinated over Zoom calls for months before applying some elbow grease to pretty the park. The Rotarians added a fresh coat of black paint to the old fountain structure, planted different varieties of sweet potato vines to hang over the structure and decorated the park with potted and hanging flora, all while conducting regular maintenance such as weeding and watering.
Solar Edison lights now strung up in the park were hung by the city and conceived of and paid for by the Le Sueur Rotary Club. The bulbs use renewable solar energy to stay powered through the night.
But the project isn’t over just yet. The Rotary Club has plans to continue to improve Pierre Le Sueur Park, including the addition of new benches. Through the Bags to Benches initiative, Rotary will be supporting new benches to be placed along the sidewalk leading to the river.
“It seems like such a great fit with reopening of Main Street and making it nice, so that people can just stroll down that area and have a cup of coffee and lunch break or a place to sit and rest.” said Hammes.